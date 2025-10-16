‘What money?’ – ex-Red defends middle east switch after viral miss

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has responded to claims that his move to the UAE was motivated by money, just days after his penalty miss for Arabian Falcons went viral.

The 33-year-old’s failed spot kick came in a 1–0 win for his new side in the UAE second division – a far cry from the Anfield nights he once experienced.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder hits back at money claims

Speaking to BBC Sport, Shelvey insisted finances had nothing to do with his decision to move abroad.

“I’ve seen a few things like ‘he’s gone there for money’. I’m thinking ‘what money?’ There’s no money in the UAE Second Division League,” he said.

“The ballpark of the standard wage here is £2,000-a-month for a footballer. My brother earns more working in a hotel in London, so it was never about coming here for the money.”

The London-born midfielder added that he’s simply enjoying playing again after a tough spell out of the game.

“I’ve had my time. I’m happy and content. It’s about waking up, enjoying what I do and spending time with my family,” he said.

Shelvey opens up on life after Anfield

Shelvey also explained his decision to move away from the UK entirely, saying he didn’t want his children “growing up in England any more”.

It marks another turn in the unpredictable career of a player who once battled Jordan Henderson for a midfield spot at Anfield.

Five years ago, Shelvey admitted he regretted leaving Liverpool too soon – a reflection that still lingers given how his journey has unfolded since.

Now, over a decade after leaving Merseyside, the former No.33 is captaining a side that draws fewer than 100 fans per match, yet still insists he’s found peace with where football has taken him.

For us, it’s a reminder of how quickly careers can change and how far the roar of the Kop can feel once it’s gone.

