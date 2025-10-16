Opponent names Liverpool forward he wants to play with after “incredible” encounter

Hugo Ekitike is still turning heads months after swapping the Bundesliga for Anfield and one former opponent has just admitted he doesn’t want to play against him again.
Defender admits Ekitike was “particularly difficult” to face
Senegalese centre-back Ousmane Diao, who came up against Hugo Ekitike in the Europa League last season, has revealed just how tough it was to handle the French striker when Eintracht Frankfurt faced Midtjylland.
Speaking to Foot Mercato, the 21-year-old said: “Last year, against Frankfurt, there were a lot of good players like Ekitike, Marmoush, etc. But Hugo Ekitike was particularly difficult.
“Honestly, I would like to play with him in the future. His movement is incredible. He’s fast, technical… he’s very strong!”
It’s quite the endorsement from a defender who faced the physical side of European football and it adds to the growing chorus of praise surrounding our summer signing.
Ekitike joined us from Frankfurt for an initial £69 million, and his early impact in red has already drawn admiration from ex-players and pundits alike.
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse recently admitted he “wasn’t expecting him to be that good that quick”, praising the 23-year-old’s mentality and finishing.
Liverpool’s £194m front line out to impress
Between Ekitike and Alexander Isak, our new strike partnership cost a combined £194 million and both are out to prove why they are worth every penny.
The Frenchman’s movement, highlighted by Diao, perfectly complements Isak’s composure in front of goal and it’s a blend that we’re all looking forward to seeing Arne Slot implement.
As pointed out by BBC journalist Michael Emons, everyone is eagerly awaiting how a fully fit version of both our new central strikers can work together.
Ekitike’s early impact has mirrored the confidence of his time in Germany, when he was already testing defenders like Diao in continental competition.
And if opposition players are now saying they’d rather play with him, that’s as clear a sign as any that Liverpool have found a forward with real fear factor.
I will say what I have already said before about LFC re the 2025/6 team…. Liverpool has a terrifying attack force, but a weak defence line!!
Strike force from Frimpong (he is a better AM than a defensive RB), Gravenberch, MacAllister, Gakpo, Sczoboslai, Wirtz, Ekitike, Isak, Chiesa, Ngumoha, Jones, Salah…all these players have goals in them!! Slot needs to learn to use them smartly, find the balance, that’s his job!
There are others waiting in the wings like Nyoni, Batjetic, Wright and Danns to name a few. Many top players would love to be part of this team, Slot better make them a winning combination soon…the players are there, the team needs to start playing as a unit! The defense line needs urgent attention in the January window to create perfect balance in the team. Liverpool MUST successfully defend its EPL title, anything less with these players should be seen as a coaching failure, NOT a player failure!!
It appears injuries,and other unfortunate circumstances have also added to the mix, affecting the team’s mentality, emotionally as well as psychologically.
They’re all paid very well for a job with this kind of pressure, but they are still human.
Arne’s looked a bit tired on occasion himself recently.
Most these players are millionaires and know that the world is their oyster.
Loyalty and love of the fans should be expected, but fans also need to recognise that they don’t OWN the players.
The defensive issues could also appear to be an evolutionary problem with age, contractual issues and the fact LFC exists in a highly competitive environment.
We can’t prevent other clubs from doing their own thing for their interests.
I suspect that another reason for Liverpool’s temporary “top heaviness” is that the specific players that LFC wanted were only available at the time they bought them.
Leaving it longer may have allowed competition to beat us to them (Wirtz and Ekitike esp.).
Some LFC fans may have to cut Arne and the lads some slack for now.
It’s bump in the road. They’ll sort it…..
It’s about working hard, working smart and getting through it.
We ain’t looking too bad yet….
Frimpong may be a better Attacking Midfielder, than a Right Back, but he’s certainly a better defender than Trent.
His pace to go forward or track back is blistering.
To balance it up though, he can’t put a ball in like Trent (yet ?).
By the way,
Re. “MUST” ?
Is it that much of a life or death imperative ?
Defending a title without “hashtagging” it (cough), will always be tougher than initially winning it.
Gotta keep it real (as you point out, we aren’t atm as defensively strong as last season), be constructive and enjoy the ride.
Slot has the facts..