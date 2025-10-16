Opponent names Liverpool forward he wants to play with after “incredible” encounter

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike is still turning heads months after swapping the Bundesliga for Anfield and one former opponent has just admitted he doesn’t want to play against him again.

Defender admits Ekitike was “particularly difficult” to face

Senegalese centre-back Ousmane Diao, who came up against Hugo Ekitike in the Europa League last season, has revealed just how tough it was to handle the French striker when Eintracht Frankfurt faced Midtjylland.

Speaking to Foot Mercato, the 21-year-old said: “Last year, against Frankfurt, there were a lot of good players like Ekitike, Marmoush, etc. But Hugo Ekitike was particularly difficult.

“Honestly, I would like to play with him in the future. His movement is incredible. He’s fast, technical… he’s very strong!”

It’s quite the endorsement from a defender who faced the physical side of European football and it adds to the growing chorus of praise surrounding our summer signing.

Ekitike joined us from Frankfurt for an initial £69 million, and his early impact in red has already drawn admiration from ex-players and pundits alike.

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse recently admitted he “wasn’t expecting him to be that good that quick”, praising the 23-year-old’s mentality and finishing.

Liverpool’s £194m front line out to impress

Between Ekitike and Alexander Isak, our new strike partnership cost a combined £194 million and both are out to prove why they are worth every penny.

The Frenchman’s movement, highlighted by Diao, perfectly complements Isak’s composure in front of goal and it’s a blend that we’re all looking forward to seeing Arne Slot implement.

As pointed out by BBC journalist Michael Emons, everyone is eagerly awaiting how a fully fit version of both our new central strikers can work together.

Ekitike’s early impact has mirrored the confidence of his time in Germany, when he was already testing defenders like Diao in continental competition.

And if opposition players are now saying they’d rather play with him, that’s as clear a sign as any that Liverpool have found a forward with real fear factor.

