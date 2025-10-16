‘You can’t make this stuff up’ – Ryan Babel lifts lid on chaos caused by ex-Everton tenant

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Everton may have a shared city, but Ryan Babel’s latest admission shows that the rivalry has no boundaries – not even when it comes to renting out a house.

The former Liverpool winger has shared a wild story involving his old property in Merseyside, where an ex-Everton player caused chaos during his time as a tenant.

Former Liverpool man exposes bizarre Royston Drenthe story

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Babel posted: “My First Home in Liverpool 🔴. After 18 years, I’ve finally cleaned up all the banking drama and the wild tenant stories that came with my very first property.

“When I left Liverpool, I rented it out to a few tenants… one of them being my good old Dutch teammate Royston Drenthe.

“Let’s just say he gave ‘tenant from hell’ a new meaning 😂… he somehow forgot to pay rent during his Everton days and even decided to build a nightclub inside my house without permission.”

The 38-year-old added that the home held “so many memories” from his time in Liverpool, describing it as the first place he moved into after leaving his parents’ house.

Liverpool pride still shines through for Ryan Babel

The ex-Ajax man recently scored the winner for Liverpool Legends against Chelsea, reminding us that his connection to Anfield remains as strong as ever.

His latest comments follow a string of interviews where he’s praised current Reds like Ryan Gravenberch and made a bold prediction about one Liverpool player’s Ballon d’Or potential – proof that the Dutchman still bleeds red.

Even when poking fun at an old rival, Babel’s affection for the club shines through.

For a man who once lit up Anfield under Rafa Benitez, this latest story simply proves one thing – you can take the man out of Liverpool, but you can’t take Liverpool out of the man.

You can view Babel’s post via @Ryanbabel on X:

My First Home in Liverpool 🔴 After 18 years, I’ve finally cleaned up all the banking drama and the wild tenant stories that came with my very first property. The time has come to pass it on to its next lucky owner. This house holds so many memories…it was the first place I… pic.twitter.com/CuJViquCoV — Ryan Babel (@Ryanbabel) October 16, 2025

