Slot explains one reason behind Mac Allister’s slow start after title win

Pictures via Empire of the Kop on YouTube

Arne Slot has suggested there’s a simple explanation behind Alexis Mac Allister’s inconsistent start to the new campaign.

Mac Allister’s disrupted pre-season impacted early rhythm

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester United, Slot was asked about the Argentine midfielder’s form since returning from the summer break.

The Dutchman revealed that our No.10’s absence at the beginning of pre-season has played a major role in his inability to build rhythm early in the season.

“One thing is clear and that’s what was in your question,” Slot told the gathered press.

“Unfortunately he went out immediately after we won the league and we were expecting him to be back from the start of pre-season, which he wasn’t.

“That led to the fact he wasn’t able to play three times in a row, so he went in, out, in, out, 60 minutes, 45 minutes. That’s never an ideal scenario for a player.”

Our head coach has already discussed the impact that this pre-season has had on the World Cup winner and it’s clear this has disrupted his season so far.

Slot added though that the 26-year-old’s experience and professionalism would help him rediscover his top form in the coming weeks, saying:

“But like all the others, he’s a player that has experienced so many things in his career already that he will be back at the level he wants and the level I want from him.”

Liverpool expecting Mac Allister to rediscover his best form

The World Cup winner recently impressed for Argentina, scoring twice in a 6–0 win over Puerto Rico, and his performance could serve as a springboard ahead of the Manchester United match.

That display – and Slot’s faith in him – should encourage supporters who’ve watched him operate slightly deeper so far this season.

Given the manager’s words, it’s likely we’ll see Mac Allister regain his sharpness once he’s able to string together regular minutes in the side.

The comments also follow his own remarks earlier this week about confidence returning after his Argentina brace – something that might just help reignite his Liverpool form.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Manchester United press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile