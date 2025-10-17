Slot demands reaction from Liverpool squad after poor run of results

Pictures via Empire of the Kop on YouTube

Arne Slot has made it clear that our players must deliver a reaction on Sunday, after a frustrating run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Slot demands reaction from Liverpool squad after tough run

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre on Friday morning, the Dutchman was asked about how his side will respond when Manchester United visit Anfield this weekend.

“I think it should not matter who you are playing on Sunday or Saturday, but we play on Sunday, if you’ve lost three games in a row and you wear the Liverpool shirt,” he said in his press conference.

“It doesn’t matter who your opponent is, you have to react. If there’s one thing I cannot blame the players for, they give everything they have every single game.

“They go all in from the first until the last minute – this is what we did in the last three games as well.”

The 47-year-old emphasised that results must now match effort, with our recent performances showing commitment but lacking the final touch in key moments.

“In all three games we had to come back from being 1-0 down and in two games we managed to do so, but unfortunately lost in the end where we were having chances in both games maybe more than our opponent to win it,” he continued.

“But if you’ve lost three in a row, it doesn’t matter if Man United is coming or Brentford next week, there should always be a reaction – not only from Mo [Salah] but from all the players.”

Liverpool looking to bounce back at Anfield

It’s a crucial moment for us as we prepare to face Ruben Amorim’s side at home, with our title defence needing a spark to get back on track.

Our visitors have been hit with injury concerns and there will be hope our losing streak comes to a quick end.

Our record at Anfield remains one of the best in Europe – we’ve lost just once at home in the Premier League in 18 months – and this is the perfect stage to rediscover our rhythm.

As the Dutchman made clear, it’s not about who we play – it’s about who we are.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Manchester United press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

