Arne Slot confirms major Liverpool injury blow ahead of Manchester United clash

Liverpool will be forced to make a key change for Sunday’s meeting with Manchester United after Arne Slot confirmed Alisson Becker will not feature at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s full Liverpool injury update

Speaking in his pre-match press conference at the AXA Training Centre, our boss shared the latest updates on three key players – Ryan Gravenberch, Ibou Konate and Alisson – ahead of the 4:30pm kick-off.

“Ryan is completely fit, although we still have to train twice, but, if you ask me now, he’s completely fit,” said the 47-year-old.

“Ibou has come back to us, started his sessions again, and expected to train with us today. The third one is Alisson. He’s not training with us, so he’s out.”

The update confirms a double boost in midfield and defence, but a major absence in goal.

Liverpool face Alisson absence but get Gravenberch and Konate boosts

Slot went on to confirm that our Brazilian goalkeeper is not only out for the weekend, but will also miss next week’s fixture.

“He will not play in the weekend and also not next week,” the Dutchman added.

With Alisson sidelined, Giorgi Mamardashvili will retain his place in goal as he continues to deputise for our No.1.

The Georigan keeper joined from Valencia this summer and has already impressed in limited appearances.

Gravenberch’s return comes as a timely lift, with the Dutch midfielder’s availability being questioned after his early substitution on international duty.

Konate’s seeming recovery also strengthens the backline, especially with Manchester United likely to target our full backs.

The French defender’s pace and aerial dominance could prove vital even with his poor form.

Liverpool have already shown this season that depth and adaptability are key under Slot, and Sunday offers another test of those qualities as we look to continue our Premier League title defence.

The Reds are in a strong position despite the setback and once again, all eyes will be on how we cope without our world-class goalkeeper.

