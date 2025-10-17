Jamie Carragher knows the world-class signing Liverpool need right now

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Bet's The Overlap)

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Liverpool ‘probably’ need a world-class left winger.

The former Red had been discussing with Gary Neville, Ian Wright and Roy Keane which past players they’d love to see live now in their prime.

Legendary ex-forward John Barnes was the 47-year-old’s pick.

Jamie Carragher reveals transfer Liverpool need

Whilst reflecting on Barnes’ impact at Anfield, Carragher mentioned that he felt the left flank of Arne Slot’s side could do with some attention.

“There’s an account I follow on social media. He’s a Liverpool fan and he puts clips of Kenny, Hansen, Souness… 10-minute clips of games, and I saw one of Barnes against Manchester United in 1989,” the Sky Sports pundit spoke on The Overlap.

“I think of where Liverpool are right now, and I think they could probably do with a world-class left winger.

“I’d say John Barnes.”

The position, previously shared by Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, has now mainly become the sole domain of the latter following the Colombian’s summer switch to Bayern Munich.

Cody Gakpo stats 766 minutes 2 goals 2 assists 191.5 minutes per goal contribution

* Cody Gakpo’s Liverpool stats across all competitions for the 2025/26 season (Transfermarkt)

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, by the way, given that the Dutch international has been Liverpool’s second-best player of the season – according to the stats.

With an average rating of 7.57 for the Premier League season (Fotmob), the former PSV star ranks between Dominik Szoboszlai (7.33) and Ryan Gravenberch (7.65) on the podium.

Liverpool have bigger problems than Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha

Despite the Reds’ successful pursuit of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, it was clear that Richard Hughes and Co. had their eyes also on reinforcing the flanks.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo – whom Los Blancos were reportedly open to selling in the summer – was thought to feature high up on the list.

In the end, Liverpool decided that preserving Rio Ngumoha’s pathway to the first-XI was the stronger strategic choice.

As much as we’d like to see more goals from the left flank, we’re not necessarily opposed to that logic.

Regardless, a gameweek-by-gameweek comparison at this stage of the season last term would suggest that Liverpool’s problems actually lie at the other end of the pitch.

So if any part of the pitch could do with a world-class signing at the minute, it’s probably in defence!

How on earth do Liverpool have a leakier defence than Tottenham Hotspur?

Arne Slot needs to sort out Liverpool’s defence

We’re quite a way away from the January transfer window, so solutions are obviously going to need to be found before that point.

It’s fair to highlight some pretty significant mitigating factors in the meantime, by the way.

Chiefly, for instance, that Slot has been forced to integrate two new fullbacks in Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong (with the latter’s injury struggles not helping matters).

Ibrahima Konate’s variable form in 2025/26, likewise, has further exacerbated matters in the Liverpool defence.

Until Liverpool can take a closer look at the likes of Nico Schlotterbeck and Co. in January, our head coach’s hands are more or less tied.

At the very least, he can call upon the talents of Andy Robertson to restore experience to our left-hand side.

