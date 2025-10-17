Liverpool handed early boost as United duo absent from training

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could face a depleted Manchester United side this weekend, with reports suggesting two of Ruben Amorim’s key players have missed training ahead of their trip to Anfield.

According to EPL Index, Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez were both absent from United’s latest session at Carrington, leaving their availability in serious doubt.

Mazraoui has been sidelined since United’s 2-1 win over Chelsea last month and was initially expected to return after the international break.

However, Sky Sports confirmed that the Moroccan full-back was not involved in group training, while Martinez continues his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in February.

United injury concerns mount as Liverpool look to respond

It’s another setback for Amorim, who may be forced to turn to academy players to fill the gaps.

The session reportedly included several youth names, underlining the growing strain on their squad before facing the defending Premier League champions.

Bruno Fernandes was also missing, though his absence was down to rest rather than injury.

The Portugal midfielder featured in his nation’s 2-2 draw with Hungary, where Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai netted a last-gasp equaliser – another reminder of the influence our No.8 continues to have on the international stage.

While United scramble to find solutions, Arne Slot’s side have their own fitness checks to manage.

Alisson Becker remains sidelined following the issue he picked up at Galatasaray, while Ibou Konate’s situation is being closely monitored after he withdrew from France duty with a quad problem.

There’s also concern over Ryan Gravenberch, with James Pearce reporting that the Dutch midfielder will be assessed for hamstring discomfort after being substituted at half-time for the Netherlands last weekend.

Liverpool still dealing with fitness tests of their own

Even with those setbacks, Liverpool are expected to have enough quality and depth to cope, with the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak looking to make an impact and show glimpses of what’s to come.

With United missing key defensive figures, Slot’s men will view this as a major opportunity to build momentum before a demanding run of fixtures.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Manchester United press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

