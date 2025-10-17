‘Will be lucky if…’ – Paul Merson and Roy Keane agree on Liverpool v Man United predictions

Images via Sky Sports and Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool will be seeking to arrest a run of three successive defeats when they play host to Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Despite the Merseysiders finishing well clear of their arch-rivals in the past two seasons, the Red Devils have drawn on their past couple of visits to L4, with our last home victory against the Old Trafford outfit being the historic 7-0 in March 2023.

Alisson Becker is sidelined for the Reds, although Arne Slot indicated on Friday morning that Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate should be cleared to feature after their respective injury scares on international duty.

Merson and Keane both predicting Liverpool to win

In his weekly Premier League predictions column for Sportskeeda, Paul Merson claimed that the pressure will be ramped up on Liverpool if title rivals Arsenal win away to Fulham tomorrow, but he’s backing the champions to snap their losing streak on Sunday.

He wrote: “This is one of the biggest games in England and it has provided great entertainment in recent seasons too. Liverpool have lost three in a row in all competitions and if Arsenal win on Saturday, this is a must-win game for them.”

He went on to predict a 2-0 home win, stating: “I don’t think Liverpool will lose at home, they will snap out of this run. Manchester United will be lucky if they can walk away with something from Anfield.”

Meanwhile, on The Overlap, Roy Keane has also predicted a two-goal victory for Slot’s side, albeit with a different scoreline: “I’m going 3-1 to Liverpool.”

Liverpool won’t lack for motivation on Sunday!

A home clash against their arch-rivals, allied with the determination to get back to winning ways after the loss of form prior to the international break, should be all the motivation that the Reds need this weekend.

If Arsenal were to drop points at Fulham on Saturday (as they did in the past two seasons), that’d also hand Liverpool the significant incentive of knowing that they’d climb back to the Premier League summit if they can duly take advantage at Anfield.

Although Man United were without several big names in training yesterday, Ruben Amorim is likely to have a mostly fully-fit squad for this fixture as his team go in search of a first point on their travels since August.

Slot will know that, if his side rediscover the standards which took them to the title last term, they should have too much for the Red Devils on Sunday, though it’d require a vastly improved performance from recent weeks if they’re to send their rivals packing with another away defeat to mull over.

We’d gladly settle for Merson’s prediction of a home victory and clean sheet!

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Manchester United press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: