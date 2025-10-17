Jamie Carragher hints at Liverpool’s long-term Salah plan after major warning

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s greatest modern goalscorer might be facing a new challenge and it’s come from one of our own.

Writing for The Telegraph, Jamie Carragher questioned whether Mo Salah can continue producing at his world-class level forever, while hinting that Arne Slot may already be preparing the club for the next chapter.

Carragher outlines concerns over Salah’s current form

Our No.11 has defined this era at Anfield, but Carragher admits the Egyptian isn’t at his sharpest right now.

“Salah is off form, the goals have dried up, and he does not look the same player as last season,” Carragher wrote.

The former Liverpool defender warned that Salah’s evolving role, and a tactical reshuffle under our head coach, could signal a gradual shift in how we use the forward.

“When all sides committed to that contract, there must have been an understanding that the days when Salah is a guaranteed starter in every game would come to an end over the course of the next two years,” he added.

Carragher also reminded readers not to write off the 33-year-old too quickly, describing him as having “the Ronaldo mentality” and “kryptonite” effect against Manchester United – a side he’s scored 16 goals against.

Slot’s new-look attack and Liverpool’s forward evolution

With all this talk of the Egyptian King slowing down and not being in good form, it’s easy to forget he has six goal involvements across 10 games this season – an output others could only dream of.

Carragher’s comments follow Wayne Rooney’s earlier criticism of Salah’s work rate against Chelsea – suggesting the debate over his role isn’t going away.

Carragher believes Salah’s hunger and professionalism remain undimmed, but the challenge for Slot will be “to manage the transition without losing the player who has defined Liverpool for seven years.”

With our No.11 rested in Egypt’s last match, all eyes are on him to respond the only way he knows how this weekend.

