Slot hints at what Liverpool fans must do to help his side beat Manchester United

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has called on supporters to play their part in this weekend’s clash with Manchester United, as the Premier League champions aim to maintain their strong start to the season.

Slot on what makes Manchester United fixture “special”

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre ahead of Sunday’s 4:30pm kick-off, the 47-year-old was full of respect for our rivals but made it clear how crucial the Anfield atmosphere will be.

“I look forward to every single Premier League game but maybe even more towards the United one, because I know how special it is and I’ve experienced last season how special a game it is,” Slot told reporters.

“We know that it’s probably the game that’s been watched the most all over the world.

“It’s special to be part of it but in the end it’s also a game where we have to be at our best, because United, in my opinion, has had a better start of the season than maybe the league table is showing.

“A very interesting game and a game to look forward to, especially because it’s played at Anfield.”

The Dutchman added that our supporters will once again be key to creating the kind of atmosphere that lifts his players: “I think our fans have been so supportive for us as long as I’m here and long before I was here.

“I think they understand that the team that has lost three times in a row, they need to be ready, our team, but I think our fans can help us and will help us on Sunday as well.”

Liverpool aiming to take advantage of United’s defensive issues

Slot’s words come as United deal with mounting injury problems, with Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez both missing training this week.

That could hand us a major opportunity to continue our dominance at Anfield, where we’ve gone over 18 months unbeaten in the league.

We have our own injury concerns to deal with but the Reds will be hoping to pick up all three points once again.

Slot’s message was clear: the energy from the stands can be just as decisive as the quality on the pitch.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Manchester United press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

