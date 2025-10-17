Steven Bartlett confirms Klopp podcast that every Liverpool fan will want to hear

Pictures via @StevenBartlett on X

Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp will feature in a major new interview this Monday, as The Diary Of A CEO host Steven Bartlett confirmed that a three-hour conversation with the former Reds boss is set to go live at 8am.

Klopp to discuss Liverpool exit, Diogo Jota and Manchester United offer

Bartlett announced the news on X, calling the German “a legend – not just of Liverpool, but of football itself,” and promising insight into what really happened behind the scenes at Anfield before his departure.

“I spent 3 hours with him this week talking about his incredible journey on The Diary Of A CEO… and I really hope you enjoy it,” Bartlett wrote.

“It’ll certainly make you respect this man even more.”

The podcast, recorded this week, will cover a range of topics – from Klopp’s decision to step down, to a touching tribute to the late Diogo Jota, and even the offer he once turned down from Manchester United.

Bartlett confirmed the interview also includes conversations about his bond with Michael Edwards, Darwin Nunez’s frustrations last season, and his views on the club’s record-breaking transfer window that brought in the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

Klopp’s understanding of how to make players “run through fire” for the shirt remains a huge part of his Anfield legacy, and Bartlett described it as one of his favourite parts of their chat.

Emotional week as Klopp marks 10 years since Liverpool arrival

The timing of the interview is particularly poignant. This week marks exactly ten years since Klopp’s first game in charge of us – a 0-0 draw away to Tottenham.

On Instagram, the 57-year-old reshared Liverpool’s anniversary post, simply writing: “Thank you for an amazing time.”

It follows his recent praise for new signing Florian Wirtz, when he told the media: “I don’t have to worry about Florian Wirtz because his quality is so outstanding.”

The connection between Klopp’s legacy and the next generation under Arne Slot continues to define where we are as a club, proud of the past and focused firmly on the future.

Bartlett summed it up best himself: “This interview will make you respect the Liverpool way – regardless of who you support.”

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile