Ex-Liverpool striker completes sensational transfer to fourth-tier club; could make his debut today

A former Liverpool striker could make his debut for his new club on Saturday…in the fourth tier of English football.

Back in 2012, Brendan Rodgers replaced Sir Kenny Dalglish as manager at Anfield and made Fabio Borini (with whom he’d previously worked at Swansea) his first signing on Merseyside.

The Italian made little impact for the Reds, scoring just three times in 38 appearances and being loaned out to Sunderland in 2013/14, although he insisted that he had ‘no regrets‘ about not leaving LFC when he had opportunities to leave before eventually joining the Black Cats permanently in 2015.

Salford City sign Fabio Borini

On Friday night, Salford City announced (via their official website) that they’ve signed the now 34-year-old on a short-term deal until January, with the forward having been unattached since leaving Sampdoria in the summer.

The ex-Liverpool marksman had been training with the League Two club recently and has received the necessary clearance from the FA and EFL to begin playing for the Ammies, for whom he could make his debut today when they welcome Oldham to the Peninsula Stadium in a lunchtime kick-off.

Borini isn’t the only ex-Liverpool forward at Salford

Having represented Chelsea and AC Milan (along with the Reds) during his career, it probably wasn’t in Borini’s masterplan to be playing in the English fourth tier, but he’ll hope to recapture some of the magic which earned him a transfer to Anfield 13 years ago.

The Italian will give Karl Robinson’s side a notable addition of firepower after the injury to Jay Bird and the summer exit of Will Wright to Liverpool, with the latter seeing his progress halted by an injury against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Youth League last month.

The 34-year-old isn’t the only former Reds striker at Salford – he’ll now be a teammate of Ben Woodburn, who became the youngest goalscorer in LFC history when scoring against Leeds nine years ago this month (that record has since been claimed by Rio Ngumoha after his winner at Newcastle in August).

The involvement of a certain Gary Neville at the Peninsula Stadium won’t be lost on Reds fans, although we’d still like to see Borini’s return to English football being as productive as it was unexpected.

There could be a distinct ex-Liverpool flavour to the Ammies’ forward line in the coming weeks – we bet their Manchester United-adoring co-owner will love that!

