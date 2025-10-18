Oliver Glasner drops Marc Guehi bombshell which’ll have Liverpool on red alert

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool and several other clubs may just have been given substantial encouragement regarding a potential swoop for Marc Guehi in 2026.

The Reds had been on the brink of signing the Crystal Palace defender on transfer deadline day a few weeks ago, with the clubs even agreeing a £35m fee, but Steve Parish pulled the plug on the move at the 11th hour as the FA Cup holders didn’t have time to sign a replacement.

The Eagles chairman recently admitted (via talkSPORT) that the south London club would ‘probably’ have taken the money for their captain if they weren’t involved in the Conference League this season, with the 25-year-old’s contract expiring next June.

Guehi has told Palace he will leave next year

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of his team’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth this afternoon, Palace manager Oliver Glasner revealed that Guehi has informed his employers that he’ll be moving on from Selhurst Park next year, despite being offered a new deal.

The Austrian said (via Sky Sports): “I think Marc has already told us that he doesn’t sign a new contract, so he will leave next year. The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract but he said, ‘No, I want to make something different’, and that’s normal.

“For us, it’s how we can deal with this situation. [What] is the best way to get this next step done? That’s all about how we are talking together.”

Can Liverpool convince Guehi to sign for them in 2026?

With Glasner openly stating that Guehi will leave Palace in 2026, expect Liverpool and other suitors to ramp up their charm offensive in the race to land the England defender.

He’ll be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January, which could give the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich an edge over the Reds and any fellow Premier League suitors.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol expects the 25-year-old to end up with either of the LaLiga giants if he were to ‘put money on it’, but that doesn’t mean we should completely discount Arne Slot’s side from fending off the competition for his signature.

Having been on the brink of landing Guehi at the start of September, Anfield evidently holds plenty of allure for the centre-back, who’d feel confident of being a regular starter for Liverpool given our defensive issues of late in terms of the number of goals we’re conceding and the lack of squad depth.

This is where the Reds’ sporting director Richard Hughes will be required to use all of his persuasive powers to convince the Palace captain to choose the Premier League champions over a Spanish or German superpower.

Now that Glasner has been so forthright about the state of affairs regarding the defender, the hunt will no doubt intensify.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Manchester United press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: