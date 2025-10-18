Liverpool among multiple suitors for Under-20 World Cup starlet; January deal deemed possible

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among a multitude of clubs keeping ‘close checks’ on one of the stars of the ongoing Under-20 World Cup in Chile.

The Reds’ forward line underwent a significant revamp during the summer transfer window for various reasons, and the time will soon come when we have to say a tough goodbye to one of our current attackers.

Mo Salah will be 35 at the end of his current contract in June 2027, and if he were to leave Anfield at that point, sporting director Richard Hughes will be faced with the crucial task of recruiting a long-term successor on the right flank.

Antoine Semenyo and Michael Olise have been touted as prospective transfer targets for Liverpool, who are also casting an eye on a younger name who could potentially be moulded into a crown jewel on Merseyside.

Liverpool among many suitors for Argentine gem Ian Subiabre

According to TBR Football, the Reds are ‘keeping close checks’ on Ian Subiabre, who’s starred for Argentina in their run to the Under-20 World Cup final, in which they’ll face Morocco on Sunday night.

However, the competition for the River Plate forward’s signature is fierce, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Monaco and RB Leipzig all showing an interest, while Manchester City have already spoken to the 18-year-old.

TBR’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey is expecting the teenager to make the move to Europe at some point next year, saying: “Speaking to scouts and clubs, the belief is now that we see Subiabre move in 2026. It is likely in the summer, but don’t be surprised if someone gets a deal done in January.”

Could Subiabre emulate some legendary Argentine forwards?

Subiabre has netted twice for Argentina so far at the Under-20 World Cup, in which they’ve won every match en route to the final (Transfermarkt), and the tournament has served as a launching pad for some of the country’s greatest-ever players.

Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi and the late, great Diego Maradona have all won the Golden Ball prize when they participated in the competition in their youth, giving the River Plate youngster some distinguished role models to try and emulate.

Capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, the 18-year-old is understandably inexperienced at senior level (he’s made just 19 first-team appearances in his career so far, scoring only once), so naturally there’s plenty of scope for development.

Subiabre will turn 19 on New Year’s Day, so he’s eligible to move directly to Europe if (as seems likely) he’s snapped up for a transatlantic transfer in 2026.

He’d be unlikely to contend for a starting berth in Arne Slot’s starting XI straight away if Liverpool were to sign him, but it’s plausible that he could be loaned out to gain further senior experience before returning to possibly take on the challenge of succeeding Salah in the long-term.

It’ll be fascinating to see where this latest Argentine prodigy ends up playing his club football this time next year.

