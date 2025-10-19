Forget Van Dijk error: Bryan Mbeumo goal shouldn’t have been allowed to stand

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports & Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It didn’t take Bryan Mbeumo long to open the scoring for Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils’ summer signing had hit the back of the net against Liverpool within the opening minute of action, in fact, leaving Arne Slot perplexed on the sidelines.

However, one might reasonably argue why play wasn’t pulled back after Alexis Mac Allister crumpled onto the turf.

Alexis Mac Allister head injury should have prevented Bryan Mbeumo goal

We were under the impression that potential head injuries were being taken seriously in the 2025/26 season.

Our Argentine international was spotted collapsed on the pitch after Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk accidentally elbowed his teammate whilst vying with Mbeumo in an aerial duel.

Footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Sky Sports clearly shows Mac Allister immobile on the floor, with referee Michael Oliver jogging past as United broke into the final third.

It was a decision that, rather unsurprisingly, left Sky Sports commentator Jamie Carragher a little surprised: “I think a lot of players have taken advantage of the head injury rule.

“There was a situation in the Arsenal game yesterday where Arsenal were unfortunate when the Fulham player went down and I’m surprised Michael Oliver hasn’t pulled that back with a head injury.”

The former Red noted just earlier on comms: “Arne Slot is not happy with what happened with Mac Allister.”

Further commentary suggested that play hadn’t been paused to allow for appropriate medical checks, as the on-pitch official apparently hadn’t noticed Mac Allister on the floor.

As this screenshot from Sky Sports indicates below, Michael Oliver has an almost clear line of sight:

What is the head injury rule in football?

According to the Premier League’s own guidelines, the referee should stop play the moment a suspected head injury is detected.

This then allows medical staff to enter the pitch to assess the injured player.

Liverpool’s vulnerability exploited against Man Utd

Ahead of the tie between the two Premier League giants, Virgil van Dijk had warned that Man Utd’s recruitment could hurt Liverpool when it came to their top-flight encounter

Lo and behold, summer signing Mbeumo opened the scoring barely a few moments after the opening whistle

There is a defensive mixup at the back, with the Dutch skipper spotted pointing to Ibrahima Konate to indicate his French partner should track the marauding United forward.

Evidently, the former RB Leipzig man didn’t quite get the memo, but it’s perhaps an ill-advised decision from Van Dijk a few steps away from the 18-yard box.

Immensely poor from Liverpool at the back, but you could forgive fans for feeling a little frustrated that play wasn’t pulled back for Alexis Mac Allister’s head injury.

