Premier League-winning Liverpool star has fresh doubts about Arne Slot

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson is reportedly unsure about his long-term future at Liverpool under Arne Slot, says Pete O’Rourke.

The Dutch head coach, who arrived at Anfield last summer from Feyenoord, has mostly favoured new signing Milos Kerkez as his first-choice left-back.

Meanwhile, the Reds are understood to be holding talks with the Scotland international ahead of his contract expiring in 2026.

Andy Robertson has his doubts about Arne Slot

There were serious fears in the summer transfer window that Robertson would leave for continental Europe.

As it turned out, Kostas Tsimikas (29) was the man to make way (on loan with Roma), with the Reds committing to our number 26 and Kerkez for the 2025/26 season.

The correct choice, we’d argue here at Empire of the Kop, though we’ve yet to see the decision yield consistent rewards.

In the meantime, with Andy Robertson struggling for minutes (117 in the Premier League), it was inevitable that the links to Atletico Madrid and Co. would resurface.

Andy Robertson stats Milos Kerkez stats 299 minutes 700 minutes 1 goal (0 assists) 0 goal contributions

* Andy Robertson and Milos Kerkez’s stats in all competitions in 2025/26 (Transfermarkt)

Football Insider‘s O’Rourke reports that Liverpool are still working on new deals for the former Hull City man and fellow defender Ibrahima Konate.

However, there’s still yet to be any significant progress on either front, with the Scot said to be ‘unsure whether he fits into Slot’s long-term vision at Anfield’.

That’s an update which will only encourage their respective suitors in Madrid.

Liverpool need to trust Robertson or unleash Milos Kerkez

Analysis conducted by Sam McGuire over at Sporting Life perfectly encapsulates the challenge Arne Slot faces.

In Robertson, the Liverpool boss has a man of experience, a bona fide Premier League legend.

However, he’s no longer the marauding fullback who fans once saw tear up the left flank and almost dispossess Ederson inside the 18-yard box.

Crazy that Liverpool bought Andy Robertson for just £8 million. We don't give him enough credit sometimes.

Some say Robbo chased Man City bus after this https://t.co/tVA1OhR0kK pic.twitter.com/pZUv5tapvM — Dom✨ (@footy_road) September 23, 2024

Milos Kerkez, however, with pace to burn and productivity to offer, could very much be that man for Liverpool Football Club – if his manager allows him to be.

The former Bournemouth fullback registered some impressive numbers for Andoni Iraola’s men last term, creating almost a chance (0.97) per 90.

2024/25 season stats (Bournemouth) 2025/26 season stats (Liverpool) 3,342 513 minutes 0.13 assists 0 assists 0.07 expected assists (xA) 0.02 expected assists (xA) 80.4% pass accuracy 86.8% pass accuracy 0.97 chances created 0.53 chances created 1.91 touches in opposition box 1.75 touches in opposition box

* Milos Kerkez’s stats per 90 across two Premier League campaigns (Fotmob)

The Hungarian international, as Mr McGuire has already superbly outlined, is being deliberately hamstrung – and that’s due in no small part to the way Slot played Robertson in his debut season in England.

But with Liverpool not appearing to benefit in the defensive department by asking the same of Kerkez, the choice is surely a simple one.

Either keep the faith in Robertson for the time being, or commit to Kerkez as both ball carrier and creator down the left flank.

Liverpool aren’t gaining anything defensively or offensively by trying to shoehorn the latter into a role he’s not suited to.

Liverpool must ignore Arsenal and play to their strengths

If the Reds commit to chance creation, they have the strike force to put up the best offensive numbers in the Premier League.

We’re not so convinced Andy Robertson can help Liverpool build the strongest defence in the league – especially given the competition we’ve got in Arsenal.

But what LFC do have are the resources to become output monsters – which they can only do if they’re enabling the likes of Milos Kerkez and Co. to play their natural game.

If that means Ryan Gravenberch dropping deep to form a back three and accommodate, so be it!

If that simultaneously means it pushes Robertson closer to a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer – as heartbreaking as it’ll be to see the Liverpool legend leave – so be it!

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile