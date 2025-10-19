What Man Utd players did in Anfield dressing room after Liverpool win should scar Arne Slot’s men

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s players rightly celebrated a famous victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim’s men secured back-to-back victories in the Premier League – the first time the Portuguese head coach has done so with the Red Devils.

Goals from Harry Maguire and Bryan Mbeumo, either side of Cody Gakpo’s second-half equaliser, secured the three points for the visitors.

Manchester United players applaud Harry Maguire in dressing room

Having secured a first win at L4 in almost a decade, it’s not hard to imagine why United were in such a jubilant mood at the full-time whistle.

Another three points in the English top-flight to close the gap to Liverpool to two points (between fourth and ninth), and critically just the one point off top four.

Match-winner Maguire was then greeted with applause in the away dressing room in acknowledgement of the key role he’d played in Manchester United’s victory.

The scenes in the Manchester United dressing room 🥳 pic.twitter.com/4RHtINDhsb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2025

To be clear: our bitter rivals are perfectly entitled to celebrate as such at Anfield. But this should be a point of embarrassment for Liverpool that they’ve now lost a fourth game in a row – to this Manchester United side, to a Harry Maguire-winning goal of all things.

This isn’t a closely-fought game at Anfield between the Reds and Premier League challengers Arsenal.

This was Liverpool. And Manchester United.

Where did it all go wrong for Liverpool at Anfield?

Such is the array of problems Arne Slot is now facing, it’s difficult to pinpoint one specific factor.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher accused Virgil van Dijk of being carried by Ibrahima Konate.

Milos Kerkez has been accused of being sub-par at left-back, but he’s arguably being utilised incorrectly.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have world-class forwards that are seemingly all misfiring. Four big chances missed? Hitting the woodwork three times?

You can call it unlucky, but it’s difficult to think so optimistically off the back of a fourth defeat in a row.

