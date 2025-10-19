What Man Utd players did in Anfield dressing room after Liverpool win should scar Arne Slot’s men

Manchester United’s players rightly celebrated a famous victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
Ruben Amorim’s men secured back-to-back victories in the Premier League – the first time the Portuguese head coach has done so with the Red Devils.
Goals from Harry Maguire and Bryan Mbeumo, either side of Cody Gakpo’s second-half equaliser, secured the three points for the visitors.
@farrellkeeling96 🚨 FT: Liverpool 1 – 2 Manchester United What on EARTH have we all just witnessed at Anfield this evening?? #fyp #lfc #mufc #liverpool #footballtiktok ♬ original sound – Farrell Keeling
Manchester United players applaud Harry Maguire in dressing room
Having secured a first win at L4 in almost a decade, it’s not hard to imagine why United were in such a jubilant mood at the full-time whistle.
Another three points in the English top-flight to close the gap to Liverpool to two points (between fourth and ninth), and critically just the one point off top four.
Match-winner Maguire was then greeted with applause in the away dressing room in acknowledgement of the key role he’d played in Manchester United’s victory.
The scenes in the Manchester United dressing room 🥳 pic.twitter.com/4RHtINDhsb
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2025
To be clear: our bitter rivals are perfectly entitled to celebrate as such at Anfield. But this should be a point of embarrassment for Liverpool that they’ve now lost a fourth game in a row – to this Manchester United side, to a Harry Maguire-winning goal of all things.
This isn’t a closely-fought game at Anfield between the Reds and Premier League challengers Arsenal.
This was Liverpool. And Manchester United.
Where did it all go wrong for Liverpool at Anfield?
Such is the array of problems Arne Slot is now facing, it’s difficult to pinpoint one specific factor.
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher accused Virgil van Dijk of being carried by Ibrahima Konate.
Milos Kerkez has been accused of being sub-par at left-back, but he’s arguably being utilised incorrectly.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have world-class forwards that are seemingly all misfiring. Four big chances missed? Hitting the woodwork three times?
You can call it unlucky, but it’s difficult to think so optimistically off the back of a fourth defeat in a row.
Any team that cannot defend will always struggle, this Liverpool team can’t defend, especially from set piece’s. Early signs were showing at the back end of last season, the cracks were hidden by salah who got us off the hook many times, defensive problems in pre season and it hasn’t been sorted. You can’t keep saying it’s bad luck when you keep letting in late goals. Slot has big problems, better teams than man utd coming up, we are in a crisis, and the managers job is now on the line. We’ve turned into a counter attacking team under slot, from a team that controlled games with possession and pressing from klopp. You only find out how good a manager really is when he’s gone. Now we finally finding out life without klopp at Liverpool, we are q shadow of what we once were under him.
Ordinarily one can argue that all this heavy going for Liverpool is to be expected given the new recruits they brought in. My view is that LFC is entangled in its own expectations and hype, they are paying the price for it now. They have forgotten that you still need to put in the hard work in order to win, let alone dominate!! You don’t just win or expect to win just bcoz you’ve assembled a good squad.
Which raises the other point. Slot has failed so far to get this squad to gel, compounded by his first team selections and substitutions. He also failed to reinforce his backline. These factors are the main contributors to Liverpool’s losses!! There is a coaching, selection and backline problem at the moment.
FSG cannot back off now….I have been saying after the Guehi debacle, that LFC needs to get 3 backline players in the January window, and work on getting 2 quality midfield players for the 2026/7 season, AND find a RW player to replace Salah ASAP! But we will painfully limp on, expect a rising chorus for Slot’s head if things go on like this.
Absolute nonsense nearly all of your comment.