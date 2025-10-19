What Marco Silva said about Arsenal after Fulham loss speaks volumes for Liverpool title battle

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Marco Silva claimed that Arsenal had done ‘nothing special’ in the lead-up to their match-winning goal against Fulham.

The Gunners secured a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage on Saturday, courtesy of yet another set-piece goal.

Leandro Trossard secured the three points for Mikel Arteta’s men with a close-range finish at the back post after Gabriel flicked on Bukayo Saka’s corner kick.

Did Arsenal prove Premier League title credentials despite Marco Silva comments?

Speaking after full-time, Silva told the press: “Most of the time, we did control very well, and the reality, as you said, we had two very good chances from aerials to score.

“Even the first corner from the game, the combination from the edge of the box from ourselves.

“Was another good chance from us, until that moment, nothing from Arsenal in terms of chances. As you say, the last 15 minutes of the first half, they pushed more forward, they controlled the game.

“Not with big chances, with shots from the edge of the box, not clear chances to score. Second-half, they started better.

“But the reality is, until they scored, [there was] nothing really special from them. I think we kept them away most of the time.”

However, it would be entirely unfair to suggest that Arsenal had done anything but control the game.

The Premier League table-toppers largely dominated match momentum across the 90 minutes of action.

The stats, likewise, paint a picture of a visiting side that very much deserved to walk out of Craven Cottage with the lion’s share of the points:

Fulham stats Arsenal stats 37% possession 63% possession 0.44 expected goals (xG) 1.87 expected goals (xG) 9 shots 16 shots 0 shots on target 5 shots on target 0 big chances 3 big chances 0 big chances missed 2 big chances missed

* Stats from Arsenal v Fulham in the Premier League (18/10/2025), via Fotmob

Perhaps Arsenal need to be a little more ruthless in front of goal, but at the moment, no one in the English top-flight can hold a candle to them in the defensive department.

Another 90 minutes of Arsenal giving away virtually nothing on the defensive end. Would deal on six points behind them at Christmas. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) October 18, 2025

Liverpool have two big gaps to close to catch Arsenal

Look, Liverpool are still very much in the conversation for the Premier League title in 2025/26.

However, Arne Slot’s men do absolutely need to buck up their ideas if they’re to overtake Arsenal in the remainder of the campaign.

Statistically speaking, there are some major concerns to address in the underlying numbers.

Liverpool stats Arsenal stats 7.9 expected goals (xG) conceded 4.8 expected goals (xG) conceded 1.3 goals conceded per game 0.4 goals conceded per game 11.1 expected goals (xG) 14.1 expected goals (xG) 1.9 goals scored per game 1.9 goals scored per game

* Liverpool and Arsenal stats in the 2025/26 Premier League season (Fotmob)

Yes, Arsenal have played a game more than the reigning Premier League champions.

Not to mention the fact that the narrative around Liverpool being appalling defensively looks a little overblown, with the Reds underperforming their xG conceded (7.9 to nine goals conceded). Intriguingly, Arsenal are overperforming their xG conceded (4.8 to three goals conceded).

With that in mind, Liverpool conceding 1.3 goals per game probably isn’t an accurate reflection of our true capabilities in defence.

That said, on the offensive side of the equation, Liverpool aren’t, at the moment, best in class either. Nothing better illustrates that than the fact Arsenal have 295 touches in the opposition box to Liverpool’s 204 (and Manchester City’s 252).

Arsenal’s big flaw is their reliance on set-pieces

We may not be able to match the Gunners in our half of the pitch, but in the final third, we should be blowing them away with the resources at our disposal.

Particularly bearing in mind that Arsenal are heavily reliant on goals from set pieces (53% of their total, according to WhoScored).

Liverpool, on the other hand, have scored 69% of their goals from open play (to Arsenal’s 33%) in the 2025/26 season.

So, there’s cause for optimism, but Liverpool absolutely need to get their act together.

