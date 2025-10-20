‘Sobering reality…’ – Arne Slot’s Liverpool unfavourably compared to ex-Premier League manager

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Six months ago, Arne Slot’s Liverpool were celebrating Premier League glory at a euphoric Anfield. That unforgettable April afternoon is now starting to feel like a sepia-tinged memory.

On Sunday, the champions slumped to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions, just under half of the tally they shipped in the entirety of last season (and three of those were of zero consequence as the overriding mission was already accomplished).

The 2-1 loss to Manchester United saw the Reds concede their 10th and 11th top-flight goals of the campaign, compared to just three at the equivalent stage 12 months ago, with Jamie Carragher decrying that as unsustainable if his former club are to retain their title next May.

Bascombe: Slot’s Liverpool reminiscent of Postecoglou’s Spurs

In an article for The Telegraph reflecting on Sunday’s result, Chris Bascombe drew unfavourable comparisons between Slot’s Liverpool and the team they beat on the day that the Premier League crown was secured last spring.

He wrote: ‘Liverpool’s new version of “heavy metal football” is currently more Spinal Tap than AC/DC. Chaotic and occasionally comical, a fourth consecutive defeat maintained the theme of Arne Slot’s season. Much more of this and the panic level in Liverpool’s title defence will be dialled up to 11.

‘Slot came into this campaign seeking to create a side worthy of comparison with European champions Paris St-Germain.

‘The sobering reality is they have looked more like Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur in the opening weeks of their title defence; great to watch and full of attacking intent, but defensively flawed and taking so many risks they might need gamblers anonymous on speed dial.’

Liverpool are a delight for neutrals, but torturous for their own fans

The Postecoglou comparison is a topically scathing one for Liverpool, with the Australian getting his P45 for the second time in five months at the weekend as he was ruthlessly jettisoned at Nottingham Forest after only eight matches in charge.

Although the 60-year-old will feel vindicated by Spurs’ Europa League triumph last season, a 17th-place finish in the Premier League was appalling, and to lose 22 top-flight games with a record of 64 goals scored and 65 conceded was quite extraordinary for a club of their stature and resources.

Bascombe reported last month of how Slot used PSG as a blueprint for the Reds’ summer recruitment as he sought to add pace to his side with the signings of Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.

Liverpool have become a delight for neutral observers and torturous for their own fans, with many of their matches developing into end-to-end affairs and lacking any semblance of the control which defined the early part of the Dutchman’s reign in autumn 2024.

It hurts to say this, but if there’s one former Spurs manager that our current head coach should be seeking to emulate right now, it’s Jose Mourinho and the often impenetrable machine that he constructed at Chelsea in the mid-2000s.

It wasn’t especially compelling viewing, but it yielded consistent results, which is exactly what Slot and the Reds need amid their current malaise.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Manchester United press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: