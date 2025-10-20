Jamie Carragher: Liverpool “can’t win the league” if they fail to address one glaring problem

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Jamie Carragher has said that Liverpool won’t retain their Premier League title unless they fix one recurring issue which has troubled them this season.

After eight top-flight matches this term, the defending champions have conceded 11 goals in the division. At the equivalent stage of 2024/25, they’d only let in three, and it took them until the 14th game to ship 11 goals in the title-winning campaign.

The Reds have been breached twice in five of their first eight league matches in 2025/26, with two in each of the three successive defeats they’ve suffered domestically over the past month.

Carragher: Liverpool won’t retain the title unless they tighten up

Speaking on Sky Sports yesterday evening after the 1-2 loss to Manchester United, Carragher bluntly stated that Liverpool must stem the tide of goals against them if they’re to have any hope of defending the title.

The pundit said: “Manchester United had chances in the first half to go [further] ahead. Liverpool are just not at the races at all defensively. Until they fix that, they can’t win the league.”

How many goals are Liverpool on track to concede this season?

It’s undeniable that Liverpool have been far more brittle this season than last, and their concession tally could easily be even higher – think back to the multitude of saves from Alisson Becker in the first half away to Crystal Palace a few weeks ago.

Surprisingly, only five teams have a better xG against tally than the champions’ 9.2, but nine sides have conceded fewer goals than Slot’s men, who’ve shipped twice as many in the past three league games alone as Arsenal have since the start of the campaign (FBref).

The Gunners deserve credit for being so miserly at the back, in stark contrast to how the Reds look like they could concede every time an opponent crosses the halfway line.

At their current rate, Liverpool are on track to end the Premier League season with 52 goals conceded. They let in 41 last term, but nine of those came after the title had already been secured, prior to which the concession rate was 0.94 per game (it currently stands at 1.37).

Our chances of top-flight glory in 2013/14 were undermined by defensive frailties (we let in 50 goals that year), and it’s impossible to disagree with Carragher that until Slot and his players tighten up substantially, the prospects of another party at Anfield next May are beginning to look slim.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Manchester United press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: