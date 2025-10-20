Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool return is possible as Arne Slot struggles

(Pictures courtesy of the Diary of a CEO podcast)

Jurgen Klopp refused to rule out the possibility of a return to Liverpool as the head coach.

The former Reds boss departed the iconic role in the summer of 2024, to be replaced by Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

The German secured third place in the Premier League in his final campaign with the Merseyside giants.

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool return is ‘possible’

It wasn’t exactly the most enthusiastic of statements – though Klopp could certainly be forgiven after what was an emotionally, mentally and physically draining eight and a half years at Anfield.

Nonetheless, the reopening of the 58-year-old’s Liverpool chapter was not totally ruled out.

“I said I would never coach another team in England, so that means if – then it’s Liverpool. So, yeah, theoretically, it’s possible,” the ex-Dortmund boss spoke on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool record Arne Slot’s Liverpool record 489 matches 68 2.07 points per match 2.12 points per match

When will Klopp return to management?

The Red Bull chief went on to add, when pushed on what it would take for him to return to management: “I don’t even know exactly. I love what I do right now, I don’t miss coaching. I don’t miss standing in the rain for two, three hours, I don’t miss going to press conferences three times a week. Having 10-12 interviews a week? I don’t miss that.

“I don’t miss being in a dressing room; I coached 1,000-something games; so I was in a dressing room very often, and I don’t want to die in a dressing room just because it’s so nice – it smells!

“I’m 58, that’s from your perspective old, from others’ perspective it’s not that old, that means I could make the decision in a few years. I don’t know.

“Do I have to make the decision today? I will not coach again. But thank God I don’t have to do that, I can just see what the future brings.

“But now I’m involved in a project I really love and I love the people we’re working with.”

The timing couldn’t be worse for Arne Slot

The timing, it has to be said, isn’t ideal for Arne Slot following a demoralising 2-1 defeat at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

Obviously, it goes without saying that Jurgen Klopp couldn’t have possibly predicted that his former side would go on to lose a fourth game in a row, at Anfield, to their most bitter of Premier League rivals.

For Steven Bartlett, an admitted United fan, of course, the coincidence will no doubt be a welcome one.

“We had a lot of contact after that, he was a super good guy, and, ‘Oh my god, what a team, wow, thanks a lot’ all these things,” the German added.

“He got the best out of this team and they became champions in an incredible manner.

“It’s all about how you see it. You can see it as stepping into my footsteps, or you take over a fantastic football team.”

However, any suggestion that Jurgen is anything other than impressed with what he’s seen from the new man in the dugout should be firmly quashed.

Slot deserves respect for 2024/25 Premier League title success

Klopp went on to add about Slot’s title success in 2024/25: “It’s not about Arne wanting to show the world what he can do. It’s about how to get the best out of this team, and that’s exactly what he did.

“We were third the year before, so there’s not a lot you have to change, but a few decisive things you have to change, and all of a sudden you win the league by some distance.

“Not that he has to put his new stamp [on it]. This team was good in a lot of ways, but we didn’t win in the year before. So that’s what his job was and he did that in an incredible, impressive manner.”

It goes without saying that prior success doesn’t mean the Dutchman should be totally shielded from critique.

A run of four losses in a row should never be considered acceptable for a club of Liverpool’s size and ambitions.

And the simple fact of the matter is that Arne Slot’s decision-making can and should be called into question. To be clear: he’s still owed far more than a modicum of respect whilst he ponders over this challenge.

Some difficult decisions need to be made about personnel and structure – and quickly – if Liverpool are to get back on track with their title defence in 2025/26.

What’s going wrong for Arne Slot’s Liverpool?

We can discuss the usual mitigating factors: the integration of a swathe of new signings, top players being woefully out of form…

The simple fact of the matter is far too many things are going wrong for Liverpool at the moment.

On the plus side, this is a team that is still creating an insane number of chances – there were five big chances (Fotmob) to speak of against Ruben Amorim’s men on Sunday.

Yet, at almost every available opportunity, top-class forward talent in Mo Salah, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo fluffed their lines.

That’s a recipe for disaster when you’re also not quite tight enough at the back.

Watch Arne Slot’s full post-Manchester United press conference below, via Empire of the Kop’s YouTube channel:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile