‘That will stay forever’ – Klopp absolutely loves one thing Liverpool did during his time at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp might never have had the war chest that Arne Slot enjoyed during the most recent transfer window, but the former Liverpool manager is proud of the investment that the club did make during his time in charge.

When the German first came to Anfield 10 years ago, the stadium had a capacity of just over 45,000. By the time he departed in May 2024, it had expanded to accommodate more than 61,000 following the redevelopment of the Main Stand and Anfield Road Stand.

The men’s team also moved to a new facility at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby towards the end of 2020, with FSG pouring millions of pounds into improving the club’s infrastructure, despite criticism of their perceived frugality in the transfer market until this year.

Klopp takes pride in Anfield’s expansion since 2015

In an extensive interview with Steven Bartlett for The Diary Of A CEO, the host mentioned to Klopp that he was never given the opportunity to spend almost £450m on new players in one transfer window in the way that Slot was during the summer, but the 58-year-old certainly wasn’t bitter about that.

Instead, he reflected philosophically: “We built two stands and a training ground. I had no clue that this was possible. Nobody ever told me that it was possible that we could spend like that!

“My last year at Liverpool. The Adidas deal, the new stadium, all these kind of things – they earn more money. I could never have asked for that amount of money, but that was not a problem.

“I love the fact that we were as successful as we were, and built new stands, and built a training ground, because you talk now about the transfer window in the way you want to talk about it.

“There’s no discussion about the stands and no discussion about the training ground. They are second to none. The training ground and the stands are wonderful. At the same place where Anfield is, they could build pretty much a new stadium without leaving the old one.

“That’s a fantastic story and that will stay forever. Maybe at one point they decide the Kop could have even more people in it. That’s what I love about it. As much as they can, I really want that a club benefits from the time we worked together after we left.”

Liverpool invested smartly during Klopp’s reign at Anfield

During Klopp’s reign at Liverpool, it was a source of irritation for many Reds supporters that he wasn’t backed in the transfer market to the same extent as Chelsea or the two Manchester clubs, despite having the team consistently challenging for (and sometimes winning) major silverware.

However, by investing so much in the redevelopment of Anfield – in tandem with the success that the German delivered on the pitch – the club put themselves into a position to be able to splurge so heavily over the summer of 2025.

The extra 16,000 seats which have gone in over the past 10 years, along with the construction of a new superstore alongside the stadium, ensure that LFC’s matchday income has increased substantially from a decade ago. The staging of several concerts in L4 has also brought in additional revenue.

It speaks volumes for Klopp’s character that he takes pride in how the expansion of the venue has enabled Liverpool to remain at their true home, with the 58-year-old recognising the importance of Anfield to supporters and voicing his delight that future generations will be able to experience it.

Before the summer of this year, there were times when we all wished that FSG had been a bit more adventurous in the transfer market. However, most of the signings made since 2015 have been a huge success, with the club enjoying plenty of silverware while also increasing in value thanks to sensible long-term investment.

