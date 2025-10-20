‘Plays like a 10-year-old’ – Gary Neville rips into Liverpool man who was ‘all over the place’

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Sky Sports Premier League

Gary Neville tore into one Liverpool player who was ‘all over the place’ in the defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds sunk to a fourth successive loss yesterday, this time at home to their arch-rivals, and the misery was compounded after the final whistle by Arne Slot revealing a fresh injury concern for Ryan Gravenberch.

It was another tough day at the office for Milos Kerkez, who struggled to cope with Amad Diallo and Matheus Cunha, and the Hungarian left-back was the subject of some rather damning comments from the media gantry afterwards.

Neville rips into Kerkez after latest Liverpool loss

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the ex-Man United defender – no doubt feeling incredibly smug inside after the result – took aim at Liverpool’s number 6 as he opined: “The individual performances of Liverpool’s defenders and decision-making was really poor.

“The left-back has not settled in. I said on this podcast three weeks ago that he plays like a 10-year-old left-back. He’s all over the place.”

Could Slot consider taking Kerkez out of the firing line?

Neville’s comments about Kerkez yesterday mirror those he made after the Reds’ defeat to Chelsea at the start of the month, and the 21-year-old also came in for criticism among the media in his homeland over his performances on national team duty last week.

He is simply getting caught out too often and appears to be struggling with forging on-field link-ups with his teammates, particularly Cody Gakpo along the left flank.

The Hungarian was Liverpool’s lowest-rated player according to Sofascore, losing the ball 16 times and succeeding with only one of his eight crosses, and he was given a paltry 4/10 rating in the Liverpool Echo.

That publication’s correspondent Ian Doyle also suggested that Kerkez ‘would surely be best served by being taken out of the firing line’ and made the case for Slot to favour the proven experience of Andy Robertson at left-back in upcoming fixtures.

We’d be inclined to agree – the youngster probably needs to take a step back in order to go forward in the long-term – but we definitely wouldn’t give up on him this early into his Anfield career.

If he is to be dropped from the starting XI and given a chance to regroup and get his confidence back, hopefully he can then show why the club spent £40m to bring him in from Bournemouth over the summer.