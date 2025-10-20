‘Have to wait and see’ – Liverpool’s woes pile up as Slot left sweating on fresh ‘injury concern’

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s miserable Sunday was compounded by a fresh ‘injury concern’ for Arne Slot which has left him sweating on the fitness of one crucial player.

The October international break didn’t bring any respite for the Reds as they slumped to a fourth successive defeat, and yesterday’s was the most chastening of all as Manchester United left Anfield victorious for the first time in almost a decade.

While their players were jubilantly celebrating in the away dressing room afterwards, the home side were left counting the cost of missed chances and the scourge of the woodwork, and they could also have a new name added to the injury list.

Liverpool handed fresh injury worry over Ryan Gravenberch

Speaking after the match, Arne Slot explained that he substituted Ryan Gravenberch just after the hour mark due to a knock, with the midfielder facing a tight turnaround window to recover in time for the Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

The Liverpool head coach said (via liverpoolfc.com): “I took him off because he twisted his ankle. Is he an injury concern? That’s what we have to wait and see tomorrow, but we have to play in two days again because again we have to play three games in seven days, like we had to do after the last international break.

“There is not a lot of time for players to recover but the good thing is we have more than one good midfielder.”

Gravenberch injury concern piles on the woe for Liverpool

Gravenberch was also withdrawn with a suspected injury worry on international duty a week ago, but that was purely precautionary.

While Liverpool’s injury list right now isn’t overly extensive, the last thing they need while experiencing such a rut is for a player as crucial as the 23-year-old to be sidelined during a run of difficult fixtures and when the desperation for a turnaround in form is growing with every defeat.

The Dutchman had been one of our better players on Sunday before he went off, playing some neat progressive passes and taking up good positions while winning three tackles and five of his six duels (Sofascore).

Slot has rightly stated that the Reds have other capable midfield options ready to step in if needed, and Curtis Jones gave a decent account of himself after coming off the bench yesterday.

However, to potentially lose someone as influential as Gravenberch at such a rough time for the Premier League champions compounds the current anguish at Anfield, and we can only hope for good news on our number 38 ahead of another thankless fixture in midweek.