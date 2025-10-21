Arne Slot’s press conference cancelled ahead of Frankfurt clash; Official statement explains why

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League clash with Frankfurt has been cancelled.

The Dutchman was set to take questions from the media following Liverpool’s fourth successive defeat against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds’ trip to Germany has been delayed however, with an official post on Liverpool’s X page revealing this was due to a ‘technical issue with the aircraft’ which was set to transport the squad.

The Liverpool head coach was to be joined by a member of the playing staff once they had touched down in Germany but that is no longer the case.

Slot may be happy with him not having to face further questions about Liverpool’s poor run of form and instead can continue his focus on getting his squad ready to return to winning ways.

Liverpool opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid at Anfield but fell to defeat in Istanbul against Galatasaray on match day two.

It will be interesting what XI the Dutchman names for tomorrow’s clash with Frankfurt – a side who have won three of their opening seven Bundesliga games.

Check the post via @LFC below: