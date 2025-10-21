Fernandes claims Liverpool fans turned on own players during Anfield defeat

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defeat to Manchester United at Anfield prompted the inevitable noise from the opposition camp and Bruno Fernandes couldn’t resist adding his own take on the atmosphere.

The United captain suggested the home crowd’s frustration “helped” his team in what became our fourth straight defeat.

Fernandes comments on Anfield atmosphere after Liverpool loss

Speaking after the game via Manchester Evening News, Fernandes said United’s strong first-half display left some in the stands restless.

“The fans were putting themselves in a difficult position because they were booing a little for them to play a bit quicker,” he claimed. “That’s how Liverpool likes to play.”

The Portuguese midfielder argued that slowing our tempo created “massive spaces down the middle”, adding that United “played very well in the first half” as part of their tactical plan.

It was a disappointing afternoon all round for Arne Slot’s side, who struck the woodwork three times before Cody Gakpo’s equaliser briefly levelled the score.

However, Harry Maguire’s late header sealed a 2–1 win for Ruben Amorim’s team – their first at Anfield in years.

The defeat left us in third position and adds further scrutiny to the reigning champions after a tough start to the new season.

Van Dijk message and defensive concerns resurface

After the game, Virgil van Dijk posted an image of The Kop banner reading “Support & Believe”, a reminder that unity matters most when results dip.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher questioned our defensive setup, warning during the match that “Liverpool are just not at the races at all defensively. Until they fix that, they can’t win the league.”

Those concerns will only intensify after Fernandes’ remarks, with the rival captain implying the Anfield crowd’s frustration played into United’s hands.

Slot, who kept faith with the same starting XI that lost to Chelsea before the break, will know his next line-up needs a response both on the pitch and in the stands.

As Fernandes put it, “We knew they were under pressure when they had time on the ball… we had to enjoy that.”

