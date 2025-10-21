‘I was told…’ – BBC duo reveal what they heard privately about Liverpool’s signing of Frimpong

Images via BBC Sport and Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool’s unprecedented summer spending began with the £29.5m signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen at the end of May.

The Dutchman seemed to be coming in as a direct right-back replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who at the same time was completing his £8.4m move to Real Madrid after months of speculation over his future.

When the 24-year-old came to Anfield, Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard pointed out that his strongest asset is pace, whereas the Reds’ former vice-captain stood out for his passing range, and the summer arrival had dazzled as a roving wing-back at his previous club.

BBC duo reveal what they heard about Frimpong

On the latest episode of BBC Sport‘s Monday Night Club, Mark Chapman and Stephen Warnock both revealed what they’d privately heard about Frimpong at the time that he joined Liverpool.

The Match of the Day host claimed that the Netherlands international was signed with a view to playing as a wide attacker as much as a right-back, saying: “I was told by someone connected to the club that he was as much brought in that he could deputise for Salah.”

The former Reds defender then aired his reservations about the 24-year-old as he said: “He played as a wing-back for Leverkusen and in the high right position. He never played the right of a three at the back because he’s not a defender.

“A lot of my mates are coaches and when he signed, my mate turned around and said that Liverpool have got rid of someone who can’t defend with someone who can’t defend even more.”

Where does Frimpong fit into Liverpool’s line-up?

On the same podcast, Chris Sutton decried Arne Slot’s persistent use of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back and described that position as ‘a mess’ at Anfield currently.

Even when accounting for the minory injury he sustained in August, Frimpong has had an unsettled start to his Liverpool career, starting just five of our first 12 matches this season, and none in the Premier League since the opening night win over Bournemouth (Transfermarkt).

To underline Chapman’s point, he was even deployed in an attacking role in the defeat to Galatasaray three weeks ago…when Szoboszlai started at right-back in a gamble by the head coach which didn’t work out as originally hoped.

Conor Bradley has been the preferred choice on the right-hand side of defence in recent top-flight games, but the lack of stability in that position is reflected in the fact that, of his nine appearances so far this season, only one has seen him play a full match (Transfermarkt).

It seems that Frimpong has yet to fully earn Slot’s trust at Liverpool, given his sparsity of starts despite starring in the Leverkusen side which won an unbeaten German double in 2023/24.

If the 24-year-old can’t be trusted in a defensive sense, as Warnock has implied, it calls into question where exactly he best fits into this Reds line-up, and whether he can carve out a regular starting berth at Anfield. Having only joined in the summer, though, he still has plenty of time on his side.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Manchester United press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: