Chris Sutton claims Liverpool ace has ‘boots on the wrong feet’ as major ‘concern’ is discussed

Chris Sutton has criticised the performances of one Liverpool player so far this term but believes the Reds created enough chances to win Sunday’s clash with Manchester United at Anfield.

The Premier League champions suffered their fourth successive defeat against one of their biggest rivals at the weekend with Harry Maguire’s late header earning all three points for the visitors.

Cody Gakpo struck the woodwork three times during the game while Mo Salah once again struggled to have any impact on the game.

The Egyptian King, who signed a fresh Liverpool deal in April, has not registered a goal or an assist since last month’s Merseyside derby defeat of Everton and that has led to some suggesting he should be dropped from the starting XI.

“Mo Salah has got his boots on the wrong feet this season, all that stuff about a new deal, and he just hasn’t found any sort of form,” Sutton told BBC Sport’s Daily Football Podcast (via Rousing The Kop).

“Having said all that, Liverpool still could have won the game.

“Gakpo hit the post three times. He had that headed opportunity. I understand what Slot is saying in saying they didn’t take the chances, but I think defensively is where I’m more concerned about Liverpool.”

Salah had a couple of chances to find the back of the net on Sunday but fired high and wide on both occasions in surprising fashion.

Liverpool fans have become accustomed to their No. 11 scoring and assisting with such regularity that it feels odd to see him experience such a blip.

Arne Slot has Jeremie Frimpong who can deputise for the Egyptian on the right flank, like he did during our defeat to Galatasaray last time out in the Champions League, or Fede Chiesa who can also operate in that position.

Salah’s poor performances are felt more than ever at the moment with the Reds having lost four games in a row (three in the Premier League and one in the Champions League).

The Anfield-based outfit need their star man to step up sooner rather than later.

Sutton is right to highlight Liverpool’s defensive frailties however, with Virgil van Dijk well below par and Milos Kerkez struggling for form following his summer move from Bournemouth.

We need to get behind the lads during these difficult moments and have confidence that we will return to winning ways against Frankfurt tomorrow.