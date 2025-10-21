Comeback complete for ex-Liverpool man 16 months after ACL heartbreak

Image via tsg-hoffenheim.de

The sight of one familiar face returning to action in Germany this weekend will bring a smile to many Liverpool supporters – even if he no longer wears our colours.

Ozan Kabak makes long-awaited comeback in Hoffenheim win

Ozan is back 🔙😍 pic.twitter.com/B5t3qvVNHo — TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) October 19, 2025

Ex-Red defender Ozan Kabak stepped back onto the pitch for TSG Hoffenheim in their 3–0 Bundesliga victory away to FC St. Pauli, making his first competitive appearance since tearing his cruciate ligament in June 2024.

As confirmed by the official Hoffenheim website, the 25-year-old Turkish international entered the match in the 86th minute, marking an emotional end to a gruelling rehabilitation period that saw him miss the entire 2024/25 season.

The club’s match report described the day as a “perfect Sunday”, with Kabak’s introduction coming late in a dominant display which featured goals from Bazoumana Toure, Andrej Kramaric and Grischa Promel.

The injury had halted Kabak’s progress at a key stage in his career – the defender suffered the ACL tear while playing for Turkey in a friendly against Italy, just days before the European Championship.

For Liverpool supporters, Kabak remains a name remembered from that turbulent 2020/21 campaign when defensive injuries forced Jurgen Klopp to turn to emergency solutions.

The Ankara-born centre-half joined us on loan from Schalke and made 13 appearances in total, helping steady the backline during a chaotic run-in.

Liverpool memories and what might have been

There were even opportunities to bring the defender back permanently after his loan spell, with reports at the time claiming Liverpool rejected the chance to re-sign Ozan Kabak for just £8.5 million, despite Schalke’s financial issues.

Since then, we’ve been linked with a number of other defenders – including a possible cut-price move for Diogo Leite – as part of the ongoing evolution of our backline.

Kabak, meanwhile, rebuilt his career in Germany with Hoffenheim before suffering the ACL blow last year. His comeback now marks a significant personal milestone, and few will begrudge him the moment.

It’s always good to see a former Red back doing what he loves, and after everything the Turk has been through, Sunday’s cameo will have felt like a victory in itself.

