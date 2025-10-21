Liverpool eyeing cut-price move for centre-back powerhouse; his stats make for delightful reading

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool are among several clubs eyeing a potential cut-price swoop for a Bundesliga defender in 2026.

The Reds have been linked with a plethora of centre-backs in recent weeks, including ubiquitous names like Marc Guehi and Nico Schlotterbeck, along with lesser-known targets such as Dynamo Kyiv youngster Taras Mykhavko.

The list of central defenders understood to be on Richard Hughes’ radar has another name on it in the form of a Portuguese powerhouse with no shortage of high-level experience in Europe.

Liverpool eyeing cut-price move for Diogo Leite

On Monday, Milan Live claimed that Liverpool are among a number of clubs who are keeping an eye on Diogo Leite, a left-footed centre-back currently playing with Union Berlin.

The 26-year-old has also been linked with AC Milan, Wolves and a host of Serie A teams, and he could viably leave the German capital in January for as little as €4m-5m (£3.5m-£4.3m), although prospective suitors may hold out until next summer when he’d be available on a free transfer once his contract expires.

It’s added that the Portuguese defender ‘will carefully evaluate all options in the coming months’ and wants to be ‘at the centre of a technical project’.

Leite would offer proven high-level experience for a minimal cost

Leite mightn’t have as lofty a reputation as Guehi or Schlotterbeck, and he’d probably represent more of a squad option than an automatic starter for Liverpool, but he certainly stands out as an ideal cut-price target who could provide some much-needed depth at the back for Arne Slot.

He’s played more than 100 times in the Bundesliga and Champions League and, in addition to his current club, has also represented FC Porto and Sporting Braga. Also, at 26, he hits that sweet spot of being proven at senior level while still having at least a good decade remaining in his career.

His underlying performance metrics paint a glowing picture, too. As per FBref, he ranks among the top 3% of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for interceptions (1.91) and blocks (1.99) per game, along with the top 16% for clearances (6.58) and top 21% for tackles (1.91) per 90 minutes.

In addition to excelling in his core defensive duties, Leite also has strong match averages for attack-minded/ball-playing attributes such as shot-creating actions (1.16, 77th percentile), successful take-ons (0.28, 74th percentile) and progressive passes (3.83, 63rd percentile).

In an ideal world, Liverpool could hold fire until next summer and bring him to Anfield on a free transfer. However, if there’s a desperate need to add to our centre-back ranks in January, then a payment of less than £5m for a proven high-level operator would be impossible to argue against.

