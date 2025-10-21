‘Could be six-plus weeks’ – injury analyst delivers concerning update on Liverpool midfielder

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s injury concerns continue to mount with new analysis suggesting that Ryan Gravenberch could face more than six weeks on the sidelines following the ankle injury he sustained during our defeat to Manchester United.

Gravenberch injury latest from football analyst

The Dutch midfielder was substituted just after the hour mark at Anfield after appearing to twist his ankle in Sunday’s 2–0 loss, and while Arne Slot initially played down fears, fresh details from Physio Scout on X have raised concerns over the true extent of the damage.

The injury specialist wrote: “Ryan Gravenberch was substituted in the second half of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United after appearing to twist his ankle.

“The mechanism – inversion and plantarflexion at the ankle – raises concern for a lateral ankle sprain. These typically involve the ATFL and, in some cases, the CFL too.”

The analysis went on to outline potential recovery times depending on the severity:

Injury Grade Estimated Recovery Grade 1 0.5–2 weeks Grade 2 3–4 weeks Grade 3 4–6+ weeks

“Liverpool face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League midweek and will be racing against the clock to make it.

“However, any ligament damage confirmed on imaging could see him sidelined for several weeks.”

That timeline would see our No.38 potentially miss crucial Premier League fixtures against Brentford, Aston Villa and Manchester City, as well as Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool’s midfield stretched again amid crucial run

With an injury update required pre-match as well, the former Bayern Munich man has been in the wars of late.

It’s another blow for Slot, who had already admitted post-match that he took Gravenberch off due to a twisted ankle and would “have to wait and see” the results of scans.

Gravenberch had been one of our brighter performers in an otherwise grim Sunday afternoon too, winning five duels and three tackles before leaving the pitch.

His ability to carry the ball forward and link play has been a key feature of our midfield balance this season, and losing him would severely impact our rhythm.

Liverpool’s options in the middle remain strong on paper, with Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo all available, but the Dutchman’s form since August has arguably made him undroppable.

Slot will be desperate to avoid another long-term setback in a season already disrupted by injuries and fatigue.

The hope is that the swelling and instability are minimal, allowing for a quick return but as Physio Scout warns, “any ligament damage confirmed on imaging could extend the absence.”

We can only hope the scans deliver good news ahead of our Champions League clash with Frankfurt later this week.

You can view the Gravenberch update via @physioscout on X:

Ryan Gravenberch was substituted in the second half of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United after appearing to twist his ankle. The mechanism – inversion and plantarflexion at the ankle, raises concern for a lateral ankle sprain. These typically involve the ATFL and, in some… pic.twitter.com/BfBMjAAOvL — Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis (@physioscout) October 21, 2025

