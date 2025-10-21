Brother of Liverpool midfielder reflects on emotional Anfield moment before facing Inter

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A familiar surname will be back under the European lights this week, as Kevin Mac Allister – the older brother of Liverpool midfielder Alexis – prepares to face Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The Union Saint-Gilloise defender spoke exclusively to FlashScore, looking ahead to a clash that stirs both pride and nostalgia for him and his family.

Kevin Mac Allister recalls emotional Anfield meeting with Alexis

It’s not the first time we’ve heard from the Belgian side’s centre-back about his connection to Anfield.

In 2023, Liverpool were drawn against Union SG in the Europa League, and Kevin made headlines for his reaction to that draw, telling his sibling, “See you soon, bro!” – a moment that delighted supporters across social media.

Months later, he walked out at our ground to a rapturous reception from The Kop, who applauded him as he left the pitch, showing the same class we’ve become famous for worldwide.

Reflecting on those experiences, the Argentine said: “I usually never go out before kick-off, but that day I wanted to.

“I waited for Alexis on the pitch, messaged him to hurry up. We shared a mate at Anfield… that gave me goosebumps.”

He called it “one of the best moments” of his career, adding: “Playing with or against your brother is something you never forget.”

That unforgettable meeting will now be followed by another high-profile test – this time against Inter Milan and Lautaro Martinez, his former youth teammate.

Family, Argentina, and Inter Milan challenge await

Kevin, now 27, described the upcoming clash as a “massive challenge” but one he’s relishing.

“When the draw came out, I was happy,” he said. “But we all know it will be difficult. For me, Inter are one of the top five teams in Europe.”

The defender, son of former Argentina international Carlos Mac Allister, also revealed that he and his wife are expecting their first child in December – another milestone in what has become a special year for his family.

Having already scored in Union’s opening group match against PSV, the Argentine is proving his quality while continuing to live up to the family name that’s now etched into Anfield history.

