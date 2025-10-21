Liverpool make big ticketing move after backlash to controversial survey

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The timing couldn’t be sharper as Liverpool confirm the first ticket sale since supporters were left divided by the club’s latest survey.

The All Red sale, confirmed on Liverpoolfc.com, will open registration at 1pm BST on Thursday 23 October for Premier League home fixtures from January onwards.

It comes just days after the Reds’ hierarchy sent out their most detailed fan survey yet (on liverpoolfc.com) – a move that prompted fierce debate about loyalty, locals, and access at Anfield.

Liverpool ticket sale confirmed after major fan feedback

The club say members with 13 or more Premier League home credits will automatically qualify for a guaranteed sale, while all other eligible members must register for the ballot before 8am GMT on 30 October.

The ballot will allow supporters to choose preferred seats and price bands before allocation, removing the need to queue online if successful.

Liverpool’s vice-president of ticketing and hospitality, Phil Dutton, recently said the club are committed to “hearing from our fan base” as part of an ongoing review of ticketing access and fairness.

That review includes fan focus groups and collaboration with the Supporters Board to ensure “supporters have a genuine say in shaping the future of ticketing policy”.

Ongoing debate over loyalty and local access

The announcement follows a flood of comments from Reds online, with some calling for “L postcode priority” and others demanding that “young adult sections” finally be introduced.

One supporter on X wrote: “The days of putting us first are well gone. Roll on the day trippers.”

Others welcomed the survey, saying it was “nice to see fans finally getting a real say”.

It’s the latest test of trust between the club and its loyal fan base after years of frustration over ticket access and pricing.

We’ve seen backlash in the past over touts and also failed members sales and it feels like this is a subject where you can never please everyone.

Whether this new survey and sale combination restores confidence remains to be seen – but at least, this time, the debate is happening with all of us in the conversation.

