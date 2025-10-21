Liverpool handed blow as Bayern take big step to keep Michael Olise – report

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s long-term transfer planning could be complicated by news from Germany suggesting Bayern Munich are preparing to tie down Michael Olise to a new long-term deal.

According to CF Bayern Insider, the French winger has been sensational since his £60 million move from Crystal Palace and remains high on the Reds’ watchlist.

But Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed there is no release clause in the 23-year-old’s contract, meaning the Bundesliga champions will have full control if Liverpool or any other club make a move.

Liverpool watching closely as Bayern move to secure Olise

Christian Falk recently told CF Bayern Insider that “Liverpool are watching Olise closely”, with the left-footed attacker “definitely high up on their wish list”.

That position has been echoed again by Lewis Steele, who said: “Yes, there is a chance. Confidential has reported before how Olise, the Bayern Munich forward, is certainly one to watch for next summer…

“Olise could definitely be an option in the summer. Watch this space.”

Those close to the Bayern camp say the German champions are planning to offer Olise a lucrative extension until 2031 – a major show of intent.

The former Palace winger currently has a deal until 2029, but fresh terms would likely push his value beyond the £100 million mark, especially given his outstanding form.

In his debut campaign, Olise scored 20 goals and provided 23 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions, helping Bayern reclaim the Bundesliga title and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

He’s already added six goals and six assists this term.

Liverpool’s need for a left-footed wide option

While our focus this summer was on record-breaking deals for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, there’s still a feeling among supporters that a natural left-footed winger is needed as we plan for life beyond Mo Salah.

Reports of Bayern’s confidence in keeping Olise will therefore come as a blow – but with Liverpool already spending heavily and restructuring under Arne Slot, we’ll be watching this one closely.

