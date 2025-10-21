‘I have heard…’ – Insider drops Arne Slot new contract claim after Liverpool lose four in a row

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Arne Slot still has the best part of two years remaining on his contract at Liverpool, and although the Reds are experiencing a rotten run of form, it’s likely that things would have to get substantially worse for him to not see out the rest of his existing deal.

Earlier this month, the Daily Express reported (via Sky Sports) that the 47-year-old’s agent is already working with the Anfield hierarchy on an agreement to extend the Dutchman’s stay at the club beyond June 2027.

Some of the more hyperbolic corners of social media have cried out for the Premier League-winning boss to be dismissed if results don’t improve soon, but it seems that FSG have no intention of pulling the trigger on the incumbent head coach.

What’s Liverpool’s stance on a new contract for Arne Slot?

Transfer insider Dean Jones has indicated that Liverpool firmly intend to engage in talks with Slot over a new contract in the coming months, with the Reds’ run of four straight defeats not altering the club’s stance in the slightest.

The journalist told TEAMtalk: “I have heard that early, initial contact was already made in terms of opening more formal conversations about extending his contract and how that could work, so it is a gradual process that has been expected to become more active across the course of this season.

“It’s not something they have to decide today or tomorrow because his current deal runs to the summer of 2027, but ideally they would be in a position to do so by the end of the season.

“Liverpool see this as a project that can work long-term like a Jurgen Klopp or Rafa Benitez career, but obviously results will also dictate the length of his reign. Maybe he ends up somewhere in between like Brendan Rodgers – only time will tell.

“For now, though, there is no knee-jerk reaction to the four-game slump in terms of how they see the future. They will stand by him and hope that this turns around so that everyone is happy with how things are progressing so that they can secure a longer-term future.”

We still expect Slot to sign a new contract in the coming months

Slot has come under more intense scrutiny after Liverpool’s four-match losing run, with ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown warning that the Dutchman could soon ‘be under pressure‘.

In this era of trigger-happy powerbrokers in football, no manager or coach can ever feel invincibly secure in their job, and it’s not unprecedented for one to be sacked in the season after winning the Premier League (remember Claudio Ranieri at Leicester?).

However, the current Reds boss has still more than enough credit in the bank after what he accomplished in his first year at Anfield, and a couple of positive results would quell any nonsensical conjecture about the possibility of his removal from the role.

As Jones pointed out, Liverpool still have plenty of time to discuss a potential new contract with Slot, and unless this campaign completely goes under, we’d expect that the relevant parties will have handed him an extension by the end of next summer.

As we saw with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah over the past year, negotiations over a new deal aren’t a straightforward affair which’ll get wrapped up quickly.

It could take another few months for an agreement to be struck, but right now it still seems more than probable that the Reds’ head coach will put pen to paper on new terms in the foreseeable future.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Manchester United press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: