Who is Kornel Misciur: The 18-year-old Liverpool star travelling to Frankfurt

(Pictures courtesy of Liverpool Football Club)

Liverpool have included teenage goalkeeper Kornel Misciur in their Champions League squad travelling to Frankfurt.

The Merseysiders will take on the Bundesliga outfit, currently placed seventh in the German top-flight, on Wednesday night at 8pm.

The incumbent Premier League champions suffered a 1-0 defeat to Turkish giants Galatasaray last time out in Europe, and currently find themselves on a four-game losing streak.

Liverpool squad named for Frankfurt game

Federico Chiesa rejoins Liverpool’s Champions League squad ahead of the Reds’ impending clash at Deutsche Bank Park.

A tweet from the Echo’s Paul Gorst confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will miss out on the tie in question.

The Dutchman is understood to be dealing with some discomfort with his ankle, which was sustained during the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at the weekend.

Liverpool’s squad for Frankfurt: Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Mac Allister, Salah, Bradley, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Ekitike, Mamardashvili, Robertson, Woodman, Frimpong, Ngumoha, Misciur. Gravenberch misses out. Endo returns. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 21, 2025

It’s not, at the present time, believed to be a serious issue, but Liverpool are taking precautions.

As expected, Ryan Gravenberch is not part of the squad for tomorrow night’s clash with Frankfurt in #UCL ❌ The ankle injury which he sustained during Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United rules him out 🤕 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 21, 2025

One fresh inclusion in the squad that is sure to attract some intrigue is that of Polish goalkeeper Misciur.

Who is Kornel Misciur?

The 18-year-old shotstopper first joined Liverpool Football Club from Championship outfit Hull City in the summer of 2023.

Kornel Misciur has represented the Reds at youth level a grand total of 48 times (across various age groups).

Liverpool youth setup Appearances Liverpool U18s 30 Liverpool U21s 11 Liverpool U19s (UEFA) 7

* Kornel Misciur’s Liverpool stats (Transfermarkt)

Kornel Misciur, 18-year-old goalkeeper, named in the travelling for the Liverpool first-team to Frankfurt. Personally rate him very highly but having a strange season in terms of hierarchy. Very talented, felt on verge of breakout but dropped to U18 from U21 with no #UYL app. pic.twitter.com/kgJ6zvwZ1o — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) October 21, 2025

By all accounts the starlet was understood to be progressing smoothly up the ranks, beating out competition from Harvey Davies and Reece Trueman.

The youngster signed his first professional contract at Liverpool in 2024.

He was born in England (Scarborough) to Polish parents and holds dual citizenship.

When did Misciur join Hull City?

Misciur first joined Hull City’s academy in 2016 after impressing at local side Burlington Jackdaws.

Hull’s academy manager, Richard Naylor, said of the switch to Liverpool: “We are really happy that Kornel has been given this opportunity.

“Although we are disappointed to lose Kornel, he has been given a fantastic chance to represent one of the biggest academies in the world.

“It shows the hard work that everyone does at the academy to develop the players for their footballing journey and we wish Kornel all the best in his move to Liverpool.”

Why is Misciur in Liverpool’s Champions League squad?

The addition follows Alisson Becker’s unfortunate hamstring injury sustained during the Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

Freddie Woodman (28), who also joins Misciur in Germany, will most likely be Arne Slot’s first-choice option to sub in for Giorgi Mamardashvili (25) in the unlikely event the Georgian also picks up an injury in Europe.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile