Ally McCoist predicts Jeremie Frimpong could face six-week layoff after early Liverpool injury blow

Liverpool were dealt an early blow in Frankfurt as Jeremie Frimpong was forced off injured inside 20 minutes and Ally McCoist fears the rapid right-back could be out for up to six weeks.

The Dutch defender, who joined us from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, pulled up clutching his hamstring after a burst down the right, and despite brief treatment, had to be replaced by Conor Bradley.

Speaking live on TNT Sports, McCoist offered a grim early assessment.

“I’m wondering if he’s got a little calf muscle or something,” said the Scot, before noting that Frimpong appeared to grab at his right hamstring.

“Well, depends if it’s a tear or not. I was never quick enough to completely tear mine. So I was always about three or four weeks, but the quick guys can be six.”

Frimpong injury could test Liverpool’s balance and Slot’s plans

Fellow commentator Darren Fletcher added that “the general consensus is minimum four weeks,” before McCoist’s six-week prediction left supporters fearing another fitness concern for Arne Slot to manage.

The 24-year-old’s pace has already been a defining feature of our attacking play this season, with his overlapping runs creating vital width when he’s been given the chance to play.

Without him, the balance on the right could change dramatically.

It’s the second time this season already that the Dutchman has been ruled out through injury, after picking up another issue in August.

Liverpool bounced back but face anxious wait

Despite the setback, Liverpool went into half-time 3–1 up thanks to goals from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk, and Ibou Konate, showing the resilience that defined last season’s title-winning campaign.

However, McCoist’s on-air warning will leave us waiting nervously for confirmation of the full extent of Frimpong’s injury, with tests expected in the coming days.

If the right-back’s layoff proves serious, it could force the boss to rethink his tactical shape.

