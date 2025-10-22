New Liverpool set-piece plan paying off as Robertson’s “crucial” role spotted again in 5-1 Frankfurt win

Pictures via @footballontnt on X

Liverpool’s latest Champions League outing didn’t just show our attacking power – it highlighted how Arne Slot’s set-piece system is evolving, with Andy Robertson once again at the centre of it all.

The 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt saw two first-half headers – one from Virgil van Dijk and one from Ibou Konate – both stemming from corners, both with the same subtle detail: Robertson creating space with clever blocking runs.

Robertson’s unseen impact on Liverpool’s set-pieces

For Van Dijk’s goal, the vice-captain positioned himself between the Frankfurt goalkeeper Michael Zetterer and the flight of the ball, allowing Cody Gakpo’s delivery to reach the skipper unchallenged.

Minutes later, the 31-year-old performed a near-identical role – this time obstructing Robin Koch – as Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner was nodded home by Konate.

It’s no coincidence either.

Earlier this season, after scoring in our 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid, Robertson joked to TNT Sports: “The set-piece coach, for whatever reason, he said I was crucial to set-pieces today so I’ve taken it literally!”

That comment looks even more telling now.

His positioning, timing and physical presence have made him a key part of Liverpool’s renewed set-piece strength, a weapon that’s already yielded multiple goals across competitions.

Full-backs defining Liverpool’s balance under Slot

While Robertson excelled in Frankfurt, fellow full-back Jeremie Frimpong endured a night to forget on his return to Germany, limping off injured – with Ally McCoist suggesting on commentary it could be “up to six weeks out”.

It underlines the contrast in fortunes between the two sides of our defence. One full-back has become integral to our attacking set-pieces; the other faces time on the sidelines.

With Robertson assisting Hugo Ekitike’s equaliser and playing a part in the next two goals, the Scotland captain proved why he remains indispensable.

Liverpool’s improvement from dead-ball situations is much needed – and it’s no surprise that Robertson, who joked about being “crucial”, is once again living up to the label.

You can view footage of Robertson’s role in both goals via @footballontnt on X:

Simply unstoppable. Virgil van Dijk completes a quick comeback for Liverpool with a towering header 💪@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Ptej1ZdYuQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2025

