New Liverpool set-piece plan paying off as Robertson’s “crucial” role spotted again in 5-1 Frankfurt win

Liverpool’s latest Champions League outing didn’t just show our attacking power – it highlighted how Arne Slot’s set-piece system is evolving, with Andy Robertson once again at the centre of it all.
The 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt saw two first-half headers – one from Virgil van Dijk and one from Ibou Konate – both stemming from corners, both with the same subtle detail: Robertson creating space with clever blocking runs.
Robertson’s unseen impact on Liverpool’s set-pieces
For Van Dijk’s goal, the vice-captain positioned himself between the Frankfurt goalkeeper Michael Zetterer and the flight of the ball, allowing Cody Gakpo’s delivery to reach the skipper unchallenged.
Minutes later, the 31-year-old performed a near-identical role – this time obstructing Robin Koch – as Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner was nodded home by Konate.
It’s no coincidence either.
Earlier this season, after scoring in our 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid, Robertson joked to TNT Sports: “The set-piece coach, for whatever reason, he said I was crucial to set-pieces today so I’ve taken it literally!”
That comment looks even more telling now.
His positioning, timing and physical presence have made him a key part of Liverpool’s renewed set-piece strength, a weapon that’s already yielded multiple goals across competitions.
Full-backs defining Liverpool’s balance under Slot
While Robertson excelled in Frankfurt, fellow full-back Jeremie Frimpong endured a night to forget on his return to Germany, limping off injured – with Ally McCoist suggesting on commentary it could be “up to six weeks out”.
It underlines the contrast in fortunes between the two sides of our defence. One full-back has become integral to our attacking set-pieces; the other faces time on the sidelines.
With Robertson assisting Hugo Ekitike’s equaliser and playing a part in the next two goals, the Scotland captain proved why he remains indispensable.
Liverpool’s improvement from dead-ball situations is much needed – and it’s no surprise that Robertson, who joked about being “crucial”, is once again living up to the label.
You can view footage of Robertson’s role in both goals via @footballontnt on X:
Simply unstoppable.
Virgil van Dijk completes a quick comeback for Liverpool with a towering header 💪@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Ptej1ZdYuQ
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2025
Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment