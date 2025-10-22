Arsene Wenger says Arsenal have left Liverpool behind after watching Slot’s side collapse

Pictures via beIN SPORTS

Liverpool’s recent dip in form has caught the attention of one of the game’s great thinkers, with Arsene Wenger using us as the benchmark to highlight how far Arsenal have come.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS, the former Gunners manager said Mikel Arteta’s side now boast a “more complete squad” than the reigning Premier League champions, pointing to our makeshift line-ups in recent weeks as proof.

Wenger compares Arsenal’s strength to Liverpool’s current situation

Asked whether Arsenal can challenge for the title this season, Wenger replied: “Yes, without any hesitation. You might say that I say that every year but I believe this year they are really equipped to deal with any problems.”

He went on to list Arsenal’s squad depth before contrasting it with our own current challenges, saying: “Compare them with Liverpool, I watched them against Chelsea and Szoboszlai was at right-back and Gravenberch was centre-back. Arsenal would not be in that kind of position.”

Those comments came after a tough few weeks for us, with defeats against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, Chelsea and Manchester United piling pressure on Arne Slot.

Jamie Carragher recently admitted that “it’s probably the first time questions are being asked about the manager,” while Theo Walcott also questioned how the Dutchman will “react to losing so many games.”

Wenger’s message to Slot and Liverpool’s big-money signings

Despite the criticism, Wenger did offer a note of perspective, saying that time and togetherness will be key for our new-look squad.

“The players have the talent — Isak has the talent and Wirtz has the talent,” Wenger said.

“But of course at the moment they have not reached their level. Maybe they have to go through a tough period, show total commitment to the team and then the confidence will come back.”

It’s a fair point from a man who knows all about building and rebuilding elite sides.

And while Arsenal may currently have the depth he speaks of, we’ve got the proven winning mentality – something that still counts for plenty over the course of a long Premier League season.

