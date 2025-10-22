‘What a player’ – Journalist wowed by ‘absolute masterclass’ from 105-pass Liverpool genius

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool ended their four-match losing streak in emphatic style tonight as they thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 with by far their best performance of the season.

The home side actually scored first but three goals in 10 minutes before half-time swung the game firmly in the Reds’ favour, and they stretched their advantage further in the second half to put the Bundesliga outfit to the sword.

Florian Wirtz was among the stars of the show as he provided two assists (one of which Ally McCoist hailed as ‘top-class’), and he certainly wasn’t the only player in red to be singled out for glowing praise.

Szoboszlai produces a ‘masterclass’ in Liverpool rout

Taking to X immediately after the final whistle, Bence Bocsak was left in awe of Dominik Szoboszlai’s performance for Liverpool, with the midfielder rounding off the scoring on 70 minutes with a powerful strike from just outside the penalty area.

The journalist proclaimed ‘an absolute masterclass’ from the Reds’ number 8 at Deutsche Bank Park, adding: ‘He dictated that midfield. What a player.’

Szoboszlai was outstanding in midfield for Liverpool tonight

In addition to his superbly-taken goal, the 24-year-old also claimed an assist when his corner kick was headed to the net by Ibrahima Konate just before half-time, and the Hungarian was excellent throughout the night.

As per Sofascore, Szoboszlai completed a phenomenal 105 passes out of 110 attempted (95%), along with 100% aerial duel success and dribble completion, three ‘big chances’ created and five key passes.

Liverpool’s number 8 has been deployed at right-back on a few occasions this season, a plot by Slot which has met with some criticism, but he showed tonight why he’s at his best when weaving his magic in the middle of the park.

The Hungary international celebrates his 25th birthday on Saturday, and after his outstanding display in Frankfurt, it seems almost certain that he’ll mark it with another start for the Reds when they take on Brentford.

Bocsak isn’t resorting to hyperbole in describing Szoboszlai’s performance in Germany as ‘an absolute masterclass’.