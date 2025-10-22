Carragher: Mo Salah’s days as a Liverpool starter could be over

Pictures via @CBSSportsGolazo on X

Liverpool’s latest run of results has left even one of our greatest ever defenders sounding the alarm.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Jamie Carragher didn’t hold back when assessing where things stand after four consecutive defeats.

The 47-year-old said: “It’s important that Liverpool stop the rot of defeat, but also in terms of the Champions League.

“If you remember last season, Liverpool sort of were top of it for a long time. They’ve got to make sure they finish in that top eight as well.”

Carragher added that clubs of our stature simply shouldn’t experience such a slump: “With any top club like Madrid, PSG, even Arsenal or Bayern Munich, you don’t lose four games in a row.

“That just does not happen, especially on the back of spending the type of money that they spent.”

He went on to say that this was “probably the first time questions are being asked about the manager,” admitting that Arne Slot now has to “answer them quickly” after such a poor spell.

Carragher questions Salah’s guaranteed role in Slot’s team

Our former vice-captain also returned to a point he made after the loss to Manchester United, doubling down on his view that Mo Salah should no longer be guaranteed to start every match.

“Mo Salah’s not playing well,” Carragher said. “He’s a legendary figure, one of the greatest players to ever play in the Premier League.

“But he’s at the stage now where I don’t think it should be an absolute guarantee he starts every game, especially away from home.”

It follows on from Carragher’s earlier comments when he suggested Salah “shouldn’t be like a Virgil van Dijk, where it’s the first name on the teamsheet.”

The ex-defender believes the Egyptian forward, who has struggled for form this season, “doesn’t justify right now playing every game.”

Liverpool’s wider form and the Salah dilemma

Salah has yet to rediscover his best in 2025/26, with just three goals and three assists in his opening 11 games across all competitions.

Chris Sutton recently claimed on BBC Sport’s Daily Football Podcast that the 33-year-old “has got his boots on the wrong feet this season,” adding that Liverpool’s defensive issues are also a growing concern.

With back-to-back away games against Eintracht Frankfurt and Brentford ahead, Slot must decide whether to take Carragher’s advice and rest our No.11 – or trust Salah to find his form when we need him most.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Salah via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

"Mo Salah is not playing well… He's at the stage now where I don’t think it should be an absolute guarantee he starts."@Carra23 gives his honest take on Liverpool’s star man 🔴 pic.twitter.com/WEEVR7e8BA — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 21, 2025

