Diego Simeone twists knife into Liverpool with new comment after Arsenal defeat

Liverpool supporters might raise an eyebrow at Diego Simeone’s latest Champions League comments after the Atletico Madrid manager appeared to downplay our recent meeting at Anfield.

Speaking after his side’s 4-0 defeat to Arsenal, the Argentine coach was quick to hail the Gunners as “the best team we’ve faced this season” – despite facing us just weeks ago in a fiery European clash.

The game at Anfield saw Virgil van Dijk score a dramatic stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 victory that ended with Simeone sent off for clashing with supporters.

The Atletico boss later accused some fans of “insults” and called for Liverpool to take action.

Simeone’s Arsenal praise feels pointed after Anfield drama

Now, after being comfortably beaten in London, the 54-year-old’s glowing assessment of Arsenal has been interpreted by many as another subtle swipe at Liverpool.

“Yes, I’d say the best team we’ve faced this team,” Simeone told Amazon Prime (via The Express).

“Arsenal, they compete so well, they run and they run; there’s quality all over the pitch and they deserved to win today.”

Given the context of his previous confrontation on Merseyside, it’s hard not to see the comments as another indirect jab.

Simeone’s side have endured a miserable run against English opposition – losing 3-2 at Anfield before being outclassed 4-0 at the Emirates.

It also comes after a heated exchange during the Liverpool fixture, when one Atletico staff member appeared to spit towards the Main Stand crowd, prompting a UEFA investigation.

Liverpool’s response to come in Frankfurt

For us, focus has now shifted to Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool, with Arne Slot’s side looking to end a run of four straight defeats.

The Dutchman’s men will hope to make a statement of their own in Europe after a turbulent few weeks that have tested both squad depth and mentality.

Simeone’s comments might sting, but as we’ve seen under our head coach, Liverpool tend to do their talking on the pitch.

