Slot’s best-laid plans ruined inside 20 minutes as Liverpool hit by another injury setback

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been rocked by a significant injury blow during the first half of their Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt tonight.

The Reds made the trip to Germany with three first-team players sidelined in Giovanni Leoni, Alisson Becker and Ryan Gravenberch, with the latter’s absence seeing Curtis Jones come back into the starting XI at Deutsche Bank Park.

Arne Slot’s team selection generated plenty of discussion before kick-off, with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike starting together for the first time, but the head coach’s best-laid plans were torn asunder before the quarterway point of the match.

Liverpool hit by Frimpong injury blow

Just before the 20-minute mark, Jeremie Frimpong went to ground with nobody near him, and it immediately seemed apparent that his night would end all too early.

As per Sky Sports, the right-back – who was one of five Liverpool players to come into the starting XI tonight – was pointing towards his hamstring to signal the problem area and had to be replaced by Conor Bradley.

Frimpong suffers second injury of a stop-start season

The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen had started brightly against Eintracht, with Slot’s dynamic formation suiting the 24-year-old, so it was a crying shame to see him forced off less than midway through the first half.

It continues a frustrating start to life with the Reds for Frimpong, who’d already had a brief spell out injured in the early weeks of the season and has played a full 90 minutes only twice since coming to Anfield.

While Bradley is a more than capable replacement to bring on, the Northern Ireland international is one yellow card away from a Champions League suspension, which he’d serve against Real Madrid in 13 days’ time if he’s to be booked tonight.

If (as seems likely) Frimpong doesn’t recover by then, Slot could plausibly be left without either of his senior right-backs for the visit of the 15-time European champions to Anfield, which is obviously not a desirable scenario.

Fingers crossed that Liverpool’s number 30 won’t be sidelined for long after his gutting injury setback in Frankfurt tonight.