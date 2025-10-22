(Videos) Watch as Liverpool U19 starlet produces ‘moment of magic’ in UEFA Youth League clash

Image via @cnsultra on X

Liverpool under-19s were in UEFA Youth League action against their Eintracht Frankfurt counterparts in Germany this lunchtime, and one Reds youngster did his prodigious reputation no harm whatsoever.

The Reds prevailed 5-4 in what can mildly be described as a rollercoaster contest, with the lead changing hands no fewer than four times and six goals coming in a madcap first half.

The tournament can offer the perfect platform for up-and-coming starlets to make their case for first-team inclusion, and one member of Rob Page’s side has certainly been doing that today.

Kieran Morrison lights up Liverpool’s Youth League clash

Liverpool made it 1-1 in the 17th minute when Kieran Morrison cut in from the right flank and delivered a majestic through ball to Trent Kone-Doherty, who took a sharp touch to control the pass before drilling a shot past Eintracht goalkeeper Amil Siljevic.

Lewis Bower, who provides independent coverage of the LFC academy, rightfully described the assist as a ‘moment of magic’ on X.

Five minutes later, the Reds hit the front as the youngster who set up the equaliser set off on a mazy dribble on the wing before firing the ball across the penalty area, and Keyrol Figueroa appeared to get the final touch to divert it into the net.

Could Morrison get a senior Liverpool debut in the near future?

Both of those assists from Morrison were simply sublime (and there was another for Ollie O’Connor in the second half), and he led the Eintracht defence a merry dance.

The Northern Ireland under-21 gem has yet to make his official senior debut for Liverpool, although he has trained with the first team in recent weeks, and followers of the Reds’ underage scene will already be more than familiar with the 18-year-old’s fledgling talents.

This time last year, he scored a sensational goal for the under-19s in a UEFA Youth League defeat to RB Leipzig, and he’s already netted five goals and set up another five in 33 appearances at under-21 level.

Morrison will have seen Rio Ngumoha – nearly two years his junior – already make an impact for the senior side on the left wing, and he’ll hope to be given the opportunity to do likewise on the opposite flank for Arne Slot’s team over the coming months.

With squad rotation seemingly inevitable for the Carabao Cup clash against Crystal Palace next Wednesday, could that be the night when the Manchester-born teenager makes his first-team debut? He definitely made the best possible case for that today!

You can view both of Morrison’s first-half assists below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared via @cnsultra on X: