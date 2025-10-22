Liverpool team news v Eintracht: Ekitike and Isak both start, Wirtz returns, Salah dropped

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Is this the night that Liverpool end their losing streak, which currently stands at four matches?

A month after racking up seven consecutive wins, the Reds are now on an extended run that they’ll be desperate to break as they face Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany tonight in their third Champions League game of the season.

Their preparations for the fixture took an unwelcome twist when technical issues caused their flight from Merseyside to be delayed by four hours on Tuesday, with Arne Slot’s press conference yesterday evening cancelled as a result.

Liverpool were also dealt a blow for tonight’s match with the injury-enforced absence of Ryan Gravenberch, although the Premier League champions did welcome Wataru Endo back to training earlier this week.

Liverpool starting XI to face Eintracht Frankfurt

Slot has made five changes from the starting line-up which lost to Manchester United on Sunday.

Giorgi Mamardashvili continues to deputise for the injured Alisson Becker, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as the centre-back pairing ahead of him. Both full-backs are changed, though, with Jeremie Frimpong and Andy Robertson coming in to start.

With Gravenberch absent tonight, Curtis Jones takes his place in midfield, and Dominik Szoboszlai is set to play slightly deeper to accommodate the return of Florian Wirtz to the starting line-up.

Hugo Ekitike faces his former club tonight, and he starts alongside Alexander Isak in attack for the first time, with Cody Gakpo keeping his place on the left.

That means Mo Salah is dropped to the substitutes’ bench, which also contains the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Federico Chiesa, Rio Ngumoha and – for the first time in a competitive senior fixture – Kornel Misciur.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: