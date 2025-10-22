Hugo Ekitike will be indebted to Liverpool teammate for magic moment just before his equaliser

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike became the latest addition to the extensive list of footballers to score against his former club as he came back to haunt Eintracht Frankfurt tonight.

The 23-year-old was restored to Liverpool’s starting XI for the game at Deutsche Bank Park, and he netted his sixth goal of the season to equalise for the Reds 10 minutes before half-time in Germany, with Arne Slot’s side adding two more prior to the interval.

The France international finished coolly past Michael Zetterer to restore parity, and he’ll be thanking one of his teammates for an assist right out of the top drawer.

Robertson sets up Ekitike with sublime assist

On the edge of the Liverpool penalty area, Andy Robertson played a first-time pass nearly half the length of the pitch to pick out Ekitike, who watched it all the way as he exploited a gap between two Eintracht players.

The Reds’ number 22 raced away from Robin Koch and found himself one-on-one with the home side’s goalkeeper, coolly slotting the ball into the hosts’ net and then declining to celebrate scoring against his former club.

Ekitike takes full advantage of brilliant Robertson pass

Ekitike will naturally take the credit for his excellent finish, showing immaculate composure to keep his nerve when through on goal, but plenty of praise must also go towards Robertson for his magical assist.

Not only did the Scottish left-back (also brought into the starting XI tonight) have the vision to spot his teammate with a huge amount of space in front of him, he also had the technique to play the perfect pass to give the 23-year-old the chance to equalise for Liverpool.

That moment proved to be the turning point of the first half, with the Reds scoring three times in the space of 10 minutes and responding brilliantly to the setback of going a goal behind, particularly amid the context of losing their previous four games.

At the time of writing, the visitors still need to finish the job. If they do go on to win in Frankfurt, though, Ekitike’s leveller will be marked as the moment that LFC’s fortunes finally changed.

You can view Robertson’s pass for Ekitike’s equaliser below, via @footballontnt on X: