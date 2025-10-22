Slot faces new Salah headache after substitution sparks tunnel moment

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s emphatic 5-1 victory in Frankfurt should have been all about the response, but Mo Salah’s post-match reaction has sparked questions just days before our next fixture.

For the first time since joining us in 2017, the Egyptian forward was named on the bench for back-to-back Champions League games.

Our No.11 eventually replaced Hugo Ekitike in the 74th minute with the score already at 5-1 – yet it was what happened after full-time that drew the attention of Mail Sport’s Lewis Steele, who reported on X:

“Mo Salah straight down the tunnel at FT. Loads and loads of positives to take from tonight for Liverpool but he looked in a strop.”

Salah reaction raises questions before Brentford

His brief cameo produced decent numbers – 0.42 expected goals (xG), three shots, two on target – but no goal to show for it.

SofaScore’s data showed two big chances missed, and perhaps more tellingly, an air of frustration that matched his mood.

It comes at a time when even Jamie Carragher has suggested that Salah should no longer be considered a “guaranteed starter”, a view that’s divided supporters.

The forward’s decision to shoot rather than square to Florian Wirtz late on, denying the German his first Liverpool goal, only intensified debate around his current mindset.

That missed moment carried weight. Wirtz had already provided two assists and looked back to his creative best after a slow start to life at Anfield.

A goal would have capped off a night where the 22-year-old showed exactly why Liverpool invested £116 million in him.

Liverpool balance form, fitness and frustration

Our head coach Arne Slot has plenty to manage. Rotation is essential after a gruelling start to the season, but handling elite personalities like Salah’s requires care.

With upcoming crucial matches, the images of him storming down the tunnel will raise eyebrows on Merseyside.

Still, this shouldn’t overshadow a superb team display that featured goals from Ekitike, Van Dijk, Konate, Gakpo and Szoboszlai.

The win ended a four-game losing streak and reminded everyone that we’re still capable of blowing sides away in Europe.

It was, other than an injury to Jeremie Frimpong, a perfect night on the pitch – though this event may now see the headlines focus elsewhere.

Our next test comes against Brentford and all eyes will be on whether Salah returns to the starting XI.

You can view the Salah story via @LewisSteele_ on X:

Mo Salah straight down the tunnel at FT. Loads and loads of positives to take from tonight for Liverpool but he looked in a strop — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) October 22, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile