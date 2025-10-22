“Easy for me”: Virgil van Dijk speaks out after 5-1 Frankfurt win

Pictures via @footballontnt on X

Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt might have silenced some of the talk around us, but Virgil van Dijk has made it clear he never listens to the noise anyway.

After our skipper helped inspire the comeback victory in Germany, scoring one and leading from the back, he spoke with TNT Sports’ Jules Breach about the team’s mindset after a difficult few weeks.

Van Dijk’s calm message after Liverpool end losing run

Asked about the pressure following four defeats in a row, the captain responded with the composure you’d expect from a leader who’s seen it all.

“Stick together, block the outside noise, and keep working, and today we won,” he said. “We got three points on the board, and now we recover and have to be ready for Brentford.”

When pressed further, the 34-year-old Dutchman doubled down on the importance of experience and focus.

“For me it’s quite easy,” he added. “I’m quite longer in the business than others, but that’s definitely a message we have – the only way you can play your game in the best way possible is to focus on the task ahead and perform as a team.”

It’s classic Van Dijk – calm, measured, and all about collective responsibility.

Liverpool’s response shows leadership still strong

The win in Frankfurt featured goals from Hugo Ekitike, Ibou Konate, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai, but it was Van Dijk’s presence that set the tone.

His header from a corner put us ahead, before Konate followed with a near carbon-copy finish.

It also came on a night where Andy Robertson once again proved his importance to our set-piece setup – his blocking runs helping create space for both first-half goals.

That subtle tactical shift continues to show how much Liverpool have evolved under our current boss.

With Florian Wirtz and Szoboszlai linking beautifully in midfield and Van Dijk anchoring things at the back, the performance in Germany felt like a turning point.

Other than an injury to Jeremie Frimpong, it felt like the perfect night for the Reds.

Van Dijk’s words might not make headlines elsewhere, but for us, they show the mentality that still defines this team.

You can view Van Dijk’s comments via @footballontnt on X:

Words of wisdom from Virgil van Dijk… The Liverpool captain admits it's "easy" for him to block out the outside noise 🤫@julesbreach | @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/qUBd5g03z7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2025

