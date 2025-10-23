93% pass completion: Arne Slot urged to persist with Liverpool maestro after Frankfurt display

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has been urged to give one Liverpool player a prolonged run of starts after the 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

A number of Reds put their hands up for places in the starting XI in a dominant performance at Deutsche Bank Park, with five different goalscorers and a further two players chipping in with assists.

Other than the concession of Rasmus Kristensen’s goal, the only negatives for LFC were the injury issues for Jeremie Frimpong and Alexander Isak, both of whom were withdrawn before the start of the second half.

Slot hinted after the match that the Netherlands international could be ruled out ‘for a few weeks’ (via liverpoolfc.com), which’ll place the onus on Conor Bradley to step up as our one remaining natural right-back option for forthcoming games.

Slot urged to give Bradley a run of starts for Liverpool

In his post-match analysis for Mail Sport, Dominic King wrote: ‘Sometimes situations arise that can force a coach’s hand and leave them with no choice but to focus on a certain line-up. As unfortunate as Jeremie Frimpong’s apparent hamstring injury is, this has to be the time Slot sticks with Conor Bradley at right-back.

‘Bradley has played 10 times this season but he has only completed 90 minutes once; there have been five bookings, some of which have forced Slot to substitute him early and use Szoboszlai in defence instead.

‘Has the Northern Irishman’s confidence been impacted? It’s difficult to say but it’s not hard to spot that he hasn’t been quite as sure as he was last season. This is the moment to give him full support, keep him on consistently from start to finish, and the upshot will definitely be improved displays.

‘Liverpool will be better as a unit for having a settled back four of Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson, particularly while Milos Kerkez is adjusting. Chopping and changing is having an unsettling impact.’

Liverpool will rely heavily on Bradley in the next few weeks

Nobody has made the right-back position at Liverpool their own so far this season, with Slot frequently alternating between Frimpong, Bradley and Szoboszlai, and Chris Sutton describing the instability in that role as a ‘mess’.

However, with the Dutchman likely to miss our next few games and the Hungarian excelling in his natural midfield position, we should now see the Northern Ireland international given a sequence of starts for the Reds.

The 22-year-old has faced criticism over some of his recent performances, but he impressed off the bench in Frankfurt last night, forcing a good save from Michael Zetterer and making an important block from Jean-Matteo Bahoya when the game was still in the balance.

As per Sofascore, Bradley completed 93% of his passes (37/40), landed two attempts on target (joint-most of any Liverpool player) and lost the ball only five times from 55 touches.

If the Tyrone native is to be counted upon in our next few matches, the one thing he must watch is his disciplinary record – he’s two yellow cards away from a suspension in the Premier League and one in the Champions League, having picked up five across all competitions so far this term.

Let’s hope that he can remain upright on that particular tightrope in forthcoming fixtures, especially if Frimpong is sidelined for several weeks.